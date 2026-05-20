ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Are With You': SC On Delhi Riots Accused's Bail Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally indicated a prima facie view in favour of Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, during the bail hearing.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale made this observation before the matter was adjourned for further consideration on Friday. The bench was considering pleas arising out of the investigation into the larger conspiracy under UAPA and allied provisions.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing Delhi Police, requested one or two days to complete instructions and prepare submissions. Advocate Mehmood Pracha argued for Ahmed, while senior advocate Rebecca John appeared for Saifi.

"Prima facie, we are with you," the bench observed orally, before adjourning the matter.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police contended that the issue of granting bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act may require consideration by a larger bench due to apparently conflicting rulings by co-ordinate benches on the statutory bar for the relief under the anti-terror law.