'We Are With You': SC On Delhi Riots Accused's Bail Plea
A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale made this prima facie observation orally before the matter was adjourned for further consideration on Friday.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 20, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally indicated a prima facie view in favour of Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, during the bail hearing.
A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale made this observation before the matter was adjourned for further consideration on Friday. The bench was considering pleas arising out of the investigation into the larger conspiracy under UAPA and allied provisions.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing Delhi Police, requested one or two days to complete instructions and prepare submissions. Advocate Mehmood Pracha argued for Ahmed, while senior advocate Rebecca John appeared for Saifi.
"Prima facie, we are with you," the bench observed orally, before adjourning the matter.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Police contended that the issue of granting bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act may require consideration by a larger bench due to apparently conflicting rulings by co-ordinate benches on the statutory bar for the relief under the anti-terror law.
The development came a day after the Supreme Court expressed reservations about an earlier judgment denying bail to activist Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Referring to the May 18 ruling, Raju said on Tuesday that the mandatory presumption of innocence takes a backseat in case of a special law such as UAPA.
On May 18, the apex court had contended that bail should be the rule even in UAPA cases, stressing that the right to a speedy trial cannot be defeated merely because an accused has been booked under this stringent anti-terror law. It further stated that the presumption of innocence is the cornerstone of any civilised society governed by the rule of law.
A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan observed while granting bail to J&K resident Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, who has been in custody since June 2020 in connection with a narco‑terrorism case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
"We have serious reservations on various aspects of the judgment in Gulfisha Fatima, including foreclosing the right of the two appellants to seek bail for a year. The judgment in Gulfisha Fatima would have us believe that Najeeb is only a narrow and exceptional departure from Section 43-D(5) justified in extreme factual situations. It is this hollowing out of the import of the observations in Najeeb that we are concerned with," Justice Bhuyan opined in the 102-page judgment.
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