'We Are Unsafe’: Unnao Rape Survivor, Mother Protest At India Gate After Delh HC Lets Convict Out On Bail; Police Remove Them

New Delhi: To protest against the suspension of the sentence of 2017 Unnao rape case convict, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the victim, her mother and activist Yogita Bhayana protested near India Gate on Tuesday.

Police, however, intervened and removed them from the site. The Unnao rape case survivor expressed dissatisfaction over the Delhi High Court verdict, and asked why the security provided to her family lawyers and witnesses has been withdrawn.

The victim said, "I heard the judgement, I felt very bad. I wanted to kill myself then and there, but I stopped after thinking about my family. Injustice has been done to us... Elections are coming, and he has been released on bail so that his wife can contest the polls. If such a rape accused will come out, how will we be safe? Everyone has become unsafe. His bail should be cancelled, and he should be sent to jail. We will go to the Supreme Court. I have faith in the Supreme Court. We are scared that he has been released..."

She further said that she has young children besides her elderly, disabled mother-in-law and husband. “The safety of my children is the biggest concern," she said.

Reacting to the high court's verdict, the survivor said that she was not satisfied with it. She alleged that her family had to constantly make rounds of the court during the trial. The victim also questioned why the security provided to her family, lawyers, and witnesses had been withdrawn.