'We Are Unsafe’: Unnao Rape Survivor, Mother Protest At India Gate After Delh HC Lets Convict Out On Bail; Police Remove Them
The victim alleged that her family had to constantly make rounds of the court during the trial.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 10:42 PM IST|
Updated : December 23, 2025 at 11:28 PM IST
New Delhi: To protest against the suspension of the sentence of 2017 Unnao rape case convict, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the victim, her mother and activist Yogita Bhayana protested near India Gate on Tuesday.
Police, however, intervened and removed them from the site. The Unnao rape case survivor expressed dissatisfaction over the Delhi High Court verdict, and asked why the security provided to her family lawyers and witnesses has been withdrawn.
The victim said, "I heard the judgement, I felt very bad. I wanted to kill myself then and there, but I stopped after thinking about my family. Injustice has been done to us... Elections are coming, and he has been released on bail so that his wife can contest the polls. If such a rape accused will come out, how will we be safe? Everyone has become unsafe. His bail should be cancelled, and he should be sent to jail. We will go to the Supreme Court. I have faith in the Supreme Court. We are scared that he has been released..."
#WATCH | Delhi: Police remove 2017 Unnao rape case victim, her mother, and women activist Yogita Bhayana from the protest site near India Gate.— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025
They were holding a protest against the Delhi High Court's order suspending the sentence of 2017 Unnao rape case accused, Kuldeep… https://t.co/RTtewzObCz pic.twitter.com/Stuv4unBor
She further said that she has young children besides her elderly, disabled mother-in-law and husband. “The safety of my children is the biggest concern," she said.
Reacting to the high court's verdict, the survivor said that she was not satisfied with it. She alleged that her family had to constantly make rounds of the court during the trial. The victim also questioned why the security provided to her family, lawyers, and witnesses had been withdrawn.
"Usually, a verdict is pronounced within two or three days after the conclusion of arguments. But in this case, the decision came after three months. Even before the verdict, security for the family and witnesses was withdrawn," she alleged.
The survivor further said, "In the serious crime where my father was murdered and I was subjected to rape, the accused is granted bail after serving a few years in prison. This raises the question of what kind of justice this is." The victim is currently in Delhi.
In her reaction, Bhayana said, "They have faced a lot of difficulties from the beginning... What has happened today that the accused was given bail?... Rapits are getting bail, and innocents are being kept in jail. No one is standing with them today... They are under threat after he has been released on bail...."
#WATCH | Delhi: On Delhi HC suspending the sentence of the 2017 Unnao rape case accused, Women activist Yogita Bhayana says, " they have faced a lot of difficulties from the beginning... what has happened today that the accused was given bail?... rapits are getting bail, and… pic.twitter.com/LcrUR9F9qq— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025
Sengar is serving life imprisonment in the 2017 rape case. Suspending Sengar's jail term till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case, the Delhi High Court imposed several conditions on him.
It directed Sengar to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh with three sureties of like amount, not to come within a 5-km radius of the victim's residence in Delhi and not to threaten her or her mother.
The expelled BJP leader has challenged a December 2019 trial court verdict in the rape case. He kidnapped the minor and raped her in 2017.
Sengar has also been asked by the high court to deposit his passport with the trial court and to report to the local police station every Monday at 10 am. The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019.
Read more