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We're Seeking Development In All Domains, Air, Sea To AI: Vice Chief Of Naval Staff

Addressing a press conference, the VCNS also said efforts are underway not just to adopt new technology, but also to meet operational capabilities.

FILE - Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar
FILE - Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : October 19, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Navy is seeking development in all domains, from air and underwater to AI and quantum technology, to become a multi-domain network force, Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS) Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar said on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, the VCNS also said efforts are underway not just to adopt new technology, but also to meet operational capabilities.

Asked about the ongoing West Asia situation and the role of the Navy in protecting maritime interests amid this evolving conflict, he said, "Ongoing crises have kept us engaged, in terms of both thinking and deployment." He also referred to the Navy's Operation Urja Suraksha, which has helped in safely escorting many ships to Indian shores, amid attacks in critical sea lanes.

On a question on the lessons drawn from recent conflict in terms of technology adoption, the VCNS said the recent conflicts have brought to the fore changes the force needs to adopt and imbibe, such as autonomous systems and AI in warfighting.

"If I look forward, it also includes counter-UAS (unmanned aircraft systems), use of quantum technology, which is a field that will be unfolding very soon in the future. All of these, we are very cognizant of," he added.

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TAGGED:

VICE CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF
VCNS VICE ADMIRAL AJAY KOCHHAR
AJAY KOCHHAR PRESS CONFERENCE

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