‘We Are Old Fashioned…’, SC On Physical Relations Before Marriage

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said a boy and a girl are total strangers before marriage and they should be cautious while indulging in physical relationship in that period.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench orally observed, “Maybe we are old- fashioned but you must be very careful, nobody should believe anybody before marriage”. The bench made this observation while hearing the bail plea of a man accused of rape on a false promise of marriage.

During the hearing, woman’s counsel contended that they met on a matrimonial website in 2022 and the man allegedly established physical relations with her on a false promise of marriage on multiple occasions in Delhi and later in Dubai.

The bench questioned the woman why she travelled all the way to Dubai where they indulged in physical relationship.