ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Don't Abandon Each Other In Times Of Difficulty': Akhilesh Shares Photos With Mamata, Stalin

Although Yadav had not campaigned for TMC in the elections, he has always offered his support to Banerjee on social media. This was his first meeting with Banerjee after TMC's defeat. Earlier, Yadav and Banerjee had met on January 27. Yadav's recent visit assumes significance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

When Akhilesh reached Banerjee's residence on May 7, he was first received by TMC MP and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and then at the door by the former Bengal CM. He presented her with a shawl and told her, "Didi you fought, you have not lost".

While he met Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat on Thursday, his meeting with Stalin took place during the INDIA Bloc meet ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on his X handle, Yadav shared photographs of his meeting with former Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin. "We are not the ones who abandon each other in times of difficulty," the caption of the photographs read.

In West Bengal, TMC got 80 seats while the BJP secured 107 seats. In Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay's TVK won 108 seats while DMK and AIADMK got 59 and 47 seats respectively.

During Yadav's visit to Banerjee's residence, interactions were held with several senior TMC leaders. Although the meeting was officially described as a mere courtesy call, a lengthy political message subsequently posted by Yadav on his X handle offered several significant indications.

Yadav began his letter with 'Dear Fellow Citizens' and, while referencing the electoral atmosphere in West Bengal, wrote that his visit had exposed him to instances of "massive electoral rigging and gross dishonesty." He asserted that the issue at hand is no longer merely about the fairness of the electoral process, but rather about safeguarding the country's democratic framework.

In his letter, the SP chief hit out at the policies of the BJP and the Central government, alleging that the nation has fallen into the hands of individuals who are actively working against the Constitution, democracy, reservation policies, social justice, and the unity and integrity of the country.

In his letter, Yadav prominently raised the issues concerning the youth, farmers, laborers, backward classes, Dalits, minorities, and marginalised sections of society, utilising the term "Peedit-PDA" (The Oppressed PDA). According to political analysts, this move is perceived as an extension of the Samajwadi Party's original "PDA" strategy—an acronym representing the social coalition of *Pichhda* (Backward Classes), *Dalit*, and *Alpsankhyak* (Minorities)—which the party had previously championed in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav now appears to be making an effort to establish this brand of social justice politics on a national stage.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP and its supporters, Yadav said, "The BJP cadre and their cohorts—their informers and associates—were adversaries of the nation even before independence, and they remain so today." He also raised a series of questions, "Why do those who advocate for 'Swadeshi' accept funds from abroad? Why has the public not been provided with an account of the COVID relief funds? Why were small businesses harmed through the policy of demonetisation? Why was the GST regime made so complex? Why was the country's developmental framework altered by abolishing the Planning Commission? Why are government schools being undermined? Why is division being sown within society through communal politics?

Through these questions, Yadav sought to corner the Central government on all three fronts—economic, social, and political. In the concluding section of his message, appealing to his fellow citizens to unite, Yadav asserted that the time has now come to save the nation and to struggle for a new freedom. He called upon the people to come forward, holding aloft the Tricolour to defend democracy and the Constitution.