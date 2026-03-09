ETV Bharat / bharat

‘We Are Helpless’: Indian Students In Iran Face Mounting Risks As Strikes Intensify

Indians who were stranded in the Middle East due to flight disruptions amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, upon their arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Amid the raging conflict in West Asia, Indian students are overwhelmed with trauma, as loud explosions caused by air strikes have shattered their peace, prompting them to send distress messages and multiple requests for evacuation.

Several medical students said students from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Iran University of Medical Sciences were relocated by the Indian embassy to Qom after air strikes caused widespread panic among them.

“But there is no let-up in strikes in Qom as well,” said a medical student from Iran. “The strikes are happening just within a 300-metre radius of our place. It has triggered panic and shock. We are helpless, as there are no guidelines about our evacuation from this place.”

In Qom, students reported that they were relocated after nearby residential buildings were targeted, leaving many students frightened. Similarly, students in Kerman and Shiraz have reported explosions, targeted buildings and dwindling food supplies.

People, who were stranded in the Middle East due to flight disruptions amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, upon arrival at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (PTI)

They requested India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) take them home, as there are no signs of let-up in the raging conflict, with Israel and the United States continuing strikes on Tehran. In retaliation, Iran has struck Gulf countries where the US has air and naval bases, widening the conflagration in the entire Middle East and disrupting the aviation network.

Over 1200 Indian students are marooned in Iran after they were not allowed by the universities to leave the country despite the advisory from the Indian Embassy on February 23. It advised Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to depart Iran without delay using available means of transport, including commercial flights.