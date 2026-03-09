‘We Are Helpless’: Indian Students In Iran Face Mounting Risks As Strikes Intensify
Some students reported that they were relocated after nearby residential buildings were targeted, leaving many students frightened.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid the raging conflict in West Asia, Indian students are overwhelmed with trauma, as loud explosions caused by air strikes have shattered their peace, prompting them to send distress messages and multiple requests for evacuation.
Several medical students said students from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Iran University of Medical Sciences were relocated by the Indian embassy to Qom after air strikes caused widespread panic among them.
“But there is no let-up in strikes in Qom as well,” said a medical student from Iran. “The strikes are happening just within a 300-metre radius of our place. It has triggered panic and shock. We are helpless, as there are no guidelines about our evacuation from this place.”
In Qom, students reported that they were relocated after nearby residential buildings were targeted, leaving many students frightened. Similarly, students in Kerman and Shiraz have reported explosions, targeted buildings and dwindling food supplies.
They requested India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) take them home, as there are no signs of let-up in the raging conflict, with Israel and the United States continuing strikes on Tehran. In retaliation, Iran has struck Gulf countries where the US has air and naval bases, widening the conflagration in the entire Middle East and disrupting the aviation network.
Over 1200 Indian students are marooned in Iran after they were not allowed by the universities to leave the country despite the advisory from the Indian Embassy on February 23. It advised Indian citizens, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to depart Iran without delay using available means of transport, including commercial flights.
In Iran’s Urmia, a student said national and semester exams scheduled on March 5 were not postponed by the university, leaving them stranded in the war-torn country.
“The situation is devastating here. Strikes are going on during the day and night. We are staying inside and are trying to get in touch with the Indian Embassy for our evacuation,” the student told ETV Bharat.
More than 18 distress calls from students, particularly from Iran’s Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, where 32 students are struck, said the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), which has taken up the evacuation of students with the MEA.
The association said students were moved into an underground basement after an attack occurred close to their hostel at Darvaze-ye Shirazi.
In Kashmir, where the majority of students are from, parents have been insisting that the central government bring back their children, as they fear for their safety.
Naseema Bano from Magam said students have been offered evacuation through the Armenian border, but the Indian embassy is not ready to take responsibility, as the students have to arrange travel on their own.
“Our children lack money, and it is not safe to travel amid strikes. Also, tickets cost around 1.50 lakh or more via Moscow. They need transit visas too. It is very risky and unaffordable for us. We want the government of India to evacuate students like other countries did,” said the parent, whose daughter is a fifth-year MBBS student at Urmia University.
Parvez Ahmad, a guardian of a student at Golestan University in Srinagar, said that they briefly talked to their ward on Sunday night, but they are unwilling to travel on their own. “They are young and are afraid to take big risks like travelling on their own to Armenia", he asked.
Also Read