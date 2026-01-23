ETV Bharat / bharat

We're Fully Prepared For Multiple Actions To Dominate Escalation Ladder: Army Chief On Op Sindoor

New Delhi: A "three-dimensional chess" was being played during Operation Sindoor, when the Indian forces were fully prepared for multiple actions to "dominate" the complete escalation ladder, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Thursday.

In his address at the launch of the book, 'Redlines Redrawn - Operation Sindoor and India's New Normal' here, he also said the information domain saw a "series of coordinated actions, well planned and put into place, even before the first weapon was fired.

"'Op Sindoor'... was given to me, if I remember, on the 29th or 30th of April. But it was not put out in the media", he added, without elaborating.

"And as you are aware, the tweet -- 'Justice is served' had huge record hits on Twitter (now X). Today as we speak, it's nearly 23 million. The IW (info-warfare) was credible, consistent, and to a plan, which was unveiled in a sequential manner," the General said.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7 last year, eliminating at least 100 terrorists in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack of April that killed 26 innocent civilians.

"#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!" the Indian Army had posted on X at 1:51 am on May 7, shortly after the operation was launched.

At the event, referring to the operation, he said, in the military domain, "we all know of the actions and reactions on both sides".

"A three-dimensional chess was being played, where we had war-gamed our actions in-house with our red teams, and were fully prepared for multiple actions to dominate the complete escalation ladder," the Army chief said.

Operation Sindoor also showed that the jointness is "no longer something we aspire" to do in seminars or discussions, he underlined.

"It is something we practised under pressure and we came out as a successful synergistic organisation," the General said.

He said tactical ups and downs would happen during the conduct. However, a "wholesome positive end-state based on initial aims is what segregates a very successful mission from a not-so-successful one. And I can say proudly, Op Sindoor was the most successful operation", the General added.

The Army chief further said the "old assumption" that India requires a "long time for decision-making", as also a long drawn mobilisation cycle to synchronise force application, was "quietly etched out of the window".

"And one could say that the adversary discovered that India's decision-making loop has become shorter, while there's become longer and incoherent," he added.