‘We Are Fighting an Existential War,’ Says Iranian Deputy FM Khatibzadeh In Delhi
Khatibzadeh said that Iran is targeting US bases and the locations from which attacks against them originate.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US and Israel, Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, said on Friday that his country is fighting an “existential war”.
Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, he said, “At this point, Iran sees itself as acting in resistance. If those who initiated the aggression choose to stop, we are ready to do the same. Diplomacy and dialogue, after all, are founded on compromise, on give and take, rather than dictation.”
Khatibzadeh, who is also the President of the Institute for Political and International Studies in Iran, said that Iran is targeting US bases and the locations from which attacks against it originate, even when those facilities are embedded in residential areas.
“For us, this is an existential war. Iran believes it has no option but to push back,” he clarified.
“We were on the same page before this war began. However, if the US and Israel decide to destroy one of the world’s oldest civilisations, then Iran will have no choice but to reconsider the presence of the US in its neighbourhood,” Khatibzadeh said.
He said that using the term ‘regime’ is often a way of demonising Iran. “If it were merely a regime, the system would have collapsed when its leaders were assassinated. Instead, Iran continues to function as a government, a society, and a country that endures,” said Khatibzadeh, clarifying his country's stand and position.
According to Khatibzadeh, this has become a regional war. “Israel drew the US into the fray, and while we have sought to prevent the conflict from spilling over, it has now become a struggle over international law,” said Khatibzadeh.
