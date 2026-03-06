ETV Bharat / bharat

‘We Are Fighting an Existential War,’ Says Iranian Deputy FM Khatibzadeh In Delhi

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US and Israel, Saeed Khatibzadeh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, said on Friday that his country is fighting an “existential war”.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, he said, “At this point, Iran sees itself as acting in resistance. If those who initiated the aggression choose to stop, we are ready to do the same. Diplomacy and dialogue, after all, are founded on compromise, on give and take, rather than dictation.”

Khatibzadeh, who is also the President of the Institute for Political and International Studies in Iran, said that Iran is targeting US bases and the locations from which attacks against it originate, even when those facilities are embedded in residential areas.