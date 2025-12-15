ETV Bharat / bharat

‘We Are Federal Society, Be Positive And Don't Take Adversarial Attitude': SC To TN On Navodaya Vidyalayas

New Delhi: In 2017, the Supreme Court had decided to put on hold an order passed by the Madras High Court, directing the Tamil Nadu government to establish the centrally-funded Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in districts across the state. However, on Monday, after a gap of 8 years, the apex court acknowledged that a constructive dialogue should begin between the state government and the Centre, and opportunities for rural students should not be suppressed.

The top court said "we are a federal society" and Tamil Nadu is part of the Republic of India, and it should not take an adversarial attitude towards a central government scheme, which is beneficial to economically backwards students.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan directed the Tamil Nadu government to identify the requisite extent of land that is necessary for establishing a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in each of its districts. “We modify the interim order of stay granted by this court on December 11, 2017, by directing petitioner-state to identify the requisite extent of land that is necessary for establishing a Navodaya Vidyalaya in each of the districts of petitioner-state. Exercise shall be done within a period of six weeks, and place the status report before this court. List after 6 weeks'", said the bench

Isn’t TN part of Republic of India

Justice Nagarathna asked the Tamil Nadu government counsel, "Are you not part of our republic? Just as any other state is part of the Republic of India, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry…" P Wilson, representing the Tamil Nadu government, stressed that the state has many schools and quality and standards in them are very high.

He pressed that the state has a gross enrolment ratio, which no other state can match, and stressed that 30 acres of land bank has to be given to every district in the state for the establishment of Navodaya schools, and the state has to shell out money.

Wilson said the state had already had a bad experience with the Centre on the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, and over Rs 2000 crore was spent by the state, which is not being paid back by the Centre, and, regarding this dispute, a suit has been filed before the apex court. "This is not the way they can treat us…", pressed Wilson.

TN can’t say it will not talk to the Centre

Justice Nagarathna told Wilson, "Do not suppress an opportunity (for rural children)….if you have language (policy) then you say (communicate it to the Centre)…there cannot be some kind of I will not talk to the Centre. We are a federal society….do not convert this into a language matter".

Justice Nagarathna asked the state to take a step forward, and the Centre will also take a step forward and discussions should not get stalled. Justice Nagarathna stressed that the court is interested in the interest of the students, who are entitled to be admitted to such schools in Tamil Nadu, and the state government should talk to the Centre, and there cannot be an adversarial attitude. Wilson said the Centre is using this scheme to thrust the Hindi language on the state.

Not on imposition of Hindi, interested in education for rural students

"We are not on Hindi. We are on rural students getting a good education", said Justice Nagarathna. The top court suggested that the state can tell the Centre that it is willing to work with it provided it accepts its two-language formula, and the Centre will consider it. "There can't be an adversarial attitude…you can discuss every aspect of your scheme…", said the bench. Wilson said the students will be sent to north India. The bench did not agree and observed, "No, how can anybody pick them?"

The bench said in Pondicherry from classes 1 to 10, children are bound to learn Tamil, when that is a scheme, it cannot be opposed, and the court can set right the areas in the scheme against the state.

We are federal country, talk with central officials face to face