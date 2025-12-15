‘We Are Federal Society, Be Positive And Don't Take Adversarial Attitude': SC To TN On Navodaya Vidyalayas
The SC directed TN government to identify requisite extent of land necessary for establishing a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in each of its districts.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 15, 2025 at 6:12 PM IST|
Updated : December 15, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST
New Delhi: In 2017, the Supreme Court had decided to put on hold an order passed by the Madras High Court, directing the Tamil Nadu government to establish the centrally-funded Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in districts across the state. However, on Monday, after a gap of 8 years, the apex court acknowledged that a constructive dialogue should begin between the state government and the Centre, and opportunities for rural students should not be suppressed.
The top court said "we are a federal society" and Tamil Nadu is part of the Republic of India, and it should not take an adversarial attitude towards a central government scheme, which is beneficial to economically backwards students.
A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan directed the Tamil Nadu government to identify the requisite extent of land that is necessary for establishing a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in each of its districts. “We modify the interim order of stay granted by this court on December 11, 2017, by directing petitioner-state to identify the requisite extent of land that is necessary for establishing a Navodaya Vidyalaya in each of the districts of petitioner-state. Exercise shall be done within a period of six weeks, and place the status report before this court. List after 6 weeks'", said the bench
Isn’t TN part of Republic of India
Justice Nagarathna asked the Tamil Nadu government counsel, "Are you not part of our republic? Just as any other state is part of the Republic of India, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry…" P Wilson, representing the Tamil Nadu government, stressed that the state has many schools and quality and standards in them are very high.
He pressed that the state has a gross enrolment ratio, which no other state can match, and stressed that 30 acres of land bank has to be given to every district in the state for the establishment of Navodaya schools, and the state has to shell out money.
Wilson said the state had already had a bad experience with the Centre on the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, and over Rs 2000 crore was spent by the state, which is not being paid back by the Centre, and, regarding this dispute, a suit has been filed before the apex court. "This is not the way they can treat us…", pressed Wilson.
TN can’t say it will not talk to the Centre
Justice Nagarathna told Wilson, "Do not suppress an opportunity (for rural children)….if you have language (policy) then you say (communicate it to the Centre)…there cannot be some kind of I will not talk to the Centre. We are a federal society….do not convert this into a language matter".
Justice Nagarathna asked the state to take a step forward, and the Centre will also take a step forward and discussions should not get stalled. Justice Nagarathna stressed that the court is interested in the interest of the students, who are entitled to be admitted to such schools in Tamil Nadu, and the state government should talk to the Centre, and there cannot be an adversarial attitude. Wilson said the Centre is using this scheme to thrust the Hindi language on the state.
Not on imposition of Hindi, interested in education for rural students
"We are not on Hindi. We are on rural students getting a good education", said Justice Nagarathna. The top court suggested that the state can tell the Centre that it is willing to work with it provided it accepts its two-language formula, and the Centre will consider it. "There can't be an adversarial attitude…you can discuss every aspect of your scheme…", said the bench. Wilson said the students will be sent to north India. The bench did not agree and observed, "No, how can anybody pick them?"
The bench said in Pondicherry from classes 1 to 10, children are bound to learn Tamil, when that is a scheme, it cannot be opposed, and the court can set right the areas in the scheme against the state.
We are federal country, talk with central officials face to face
"Do not talk through the press or media. Talk face-to-face (with the Centre). It is in the interest of Tamil Nadu, we are saying something... should we set up a meeting for your representatives, state principal secretary to meet the principal secretary of education, central government…Can't say I will not speak…we are a federal country", said Justice Nagarathna.
A counsel said technically, this migration is only for 20% of ninth standard students, and they are sent to other states for cultural exposure for 10 months, it does not mean they go to another state. The bench was informed that it is not compulsory. "Can't have this my state, my state, and this attitude must go. There must be a federal discussion…after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu has got all the glory. You are the largest state, the largest industrialised state in south India. Grab this opportunity (for your students) …it is not thrusting or imposing. Do not think it is an imposition", said Justice Nagarathna.
TN must have a positive attitude
The bench said the Centre cannot discredit the state's language policy, and they will consider it. The state's counsel said due to Hindi imposition, the entire state is agitated, and the court's attention was drawn towards the Tamil Nadu Tamil Learning Act. "Have a positive attitude and not a negative attitude…", said the bench, adding that the state can communicate to the Centre its language policy.
Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, representing the Centre, said Navodaya schools, one school per district was sanctioned a decade back, and all states in the country have started these schools, barring Tamil Nadu, and 30 acres land can be relaxed, but nothing is going forward as the state was resisting the scheme. The bench was informed that 1500 CBSE schools are already running in the state, and Navodayas are CBSE schools, in addition with free education and free lodging.
Don’t have a mental block
“Why are you resisting…the mental block that they are doing it, who are they. It is the central government”, said the bench, adding that the Centre is providing the funds. Wilson said, but the state government has to provide the land. The bench asked the state to first identify the lands which it can give for the establishment of schools and made it clear that courts cannot come into the way of the people willing to get educated in the CBSE school or some other board school.
"We modify the interim order of stay granted by this court on December 11, 2017, by directing petitioner-state to identify the requisite extent of land that is necessary for establishing a Navodaya Vidyalaya in each of the districts of petitioner-state. Exercise shall be done within a period of six weeks and place the status report before this court. List after 6 weeks’", said the bench.
The top court added that it is only an exercise and not putting a foundation stone today. The bench said Tamil Nadu can ventilate its stand in the matter to the Centre
Don’t bring Hindi language
Wilson once again pressed that the Centre wants to impose Hindi. Justice Nagarathna asked Wilson not to bring language into the matter. Wilson said there is an Act in the state which is very clear that only two-language formula is applicable. “Two language formula, you may have for your state schools…”, observed the bench.
Earlier this month, the apex court orally asked the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government to have talks on the issue of establishing JNV in the state. The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Tamil Nadu in 2017 against a Madras High Court order directing it to establish the centrally-funded JNV in districts across the state.
In 2017, the apex court had decided to freeze the order passed by the Madurai Bench to provide temporary sites and buildings to accommodate 240 children in each district within two months.
Read More