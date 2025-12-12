'We Are Enraged, This Is Against Judiciary': SC On Plea Challenging Its Decision On RTE Act
The plea was filed by NGO United Voice for Education Forum, argued that the exemption granted to minority educational institutions from RTE Act is unconstitutional.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 12, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its strong discontent over a plea challenging its earlier decision granting exemption to minority schools from the provisions of the Right to Education Act. The apex court said filing a writ petition challenging its judgment under Article 32, is “grossest abuse!”
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench, which seemed to be irked by the petition, said don't bring down the judiciary by filing such cases, and imposed a cost of Rs 1 Lakh on the petitioner. The bench said that this should be a message to the others.
The bench said, “You cannot do this to the Supreme Court. We are enraged. This is against the entire system of judiciary in this country if you start filing such cases.”
“You don't know the seriousness of your case. We are restraining ourselves to Rs 1 lakh cost," said the bench. During the hearing, the bench, pulling up the advocate, said, “Don't bring down the judiciary in this country by filing such cases. What is happening here? Advocates are giving such kind of advice? We will have to penalise the advocates.”
"You are law knowing citizens, professionals, and you file a writ petition challenging the judgment of this court under Article 32? Grossest abuse! We are restraining ourselves. We are not issuing contempt… You want to crumble the judiciary of this country," the bench remarked. The apex court refused to entertain the plea.
The apex court made these strong observations while hearing a plea filed by NGO United Voice for Education Forum. The NGO had sought directions that the exemption granted to minority educational institutions is unconstitutional as it grants blanket immunity to them from RTE obligations.
The 2014 judgment declared the RTE Act is inapplicable to minority schools under Article 30(1), which protects the rights of religious and linguistic minorities to establish and administer educational institutions.
Also Read