ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Are Enraged, This Is Against Judiciary': SC On Plea Challenging Its Decision On RTE Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its strong discontent over a plea challenging its earlier decision granting exemption to minority schools from the provisions of the Right to Education Act. The apex court said filing a writ petition challenging its judgment under Article 32, is “grossest abuse!”

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench, which seemed to be irked by the petition, said don't bring down the judiciary by filing such cases, and imposed a cost of Rs 1 Lakh on the petitioner. The bench said that this should be a message to the others.

The bench said, “You cannot do this to the Supreme Court. We are enraged. This is against the entire system of judiciary in this country if you start filing such cases.”

“You don't know the seriousness of your case. We are restraining ourselves to Rs 1 lakh cost," said the bench. During the hearing, the bench, pulling up the advocate, said, “Don't bring down the judiciary in this country by filing such cases. What is happening here? Advocates are giving such kind of advice? We will have to penalise the advocates.”