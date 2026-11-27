ETV Bharat / bharat

We're Being Subjected To Cognitive Warfare By Adversary In Insidious Way: CDS

New Delhi: The distinction between war and peace is "blurring" today, and there is a "continuous state of contestation", CDS Gen N S Raja Subramani said on Friday, even as he asserted that efforts are on modernise the electronic warfare architecture of the military.

Delivering an address here on the 'Future of warfare and India's preparedness to conduct multi-domain operations', without elaborating, he also said "we are being subjected to cognitive warfare by adversary in an insidious way", and emphasised bolstering capabilities in all domains.

He also cited Operation Sindoor, terming its second phase an excellent example of joint, integrated, multi-domain operations, and asserted that India not only had control over the escalation matrix and escalation dominance, but it also resulted in a "decisive victory" for India.

Former CDS, Gen Anil Chauhan (retd), who was the Chief of Defence Staff during Operation Sindoor last year, moderated the session hosted by think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation in Delhi.

Gen Raja Subramani, in his address, underlined the evolving nature of technology and the warfare, however, cautioning that technology superiority is "only transitory" and this will need constant improvement to stay prepared for future wars. He emphasised that a whole-of-nation approach is needed to fight and sustain a prolonged war.

The general officer said multiple-domain operations are not about combining all the capabilities; rather, it implies integrating different capabilities to "pose multiple dilemmas to an adversary". The CDS shared that the military is working with the three services to "modernise our electronic warfare architecture".