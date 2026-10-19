ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Are Afraid To Go Back': Back-To-Back Attacks On Kashmir Buses In Haryana, Punjab Leave Drivers Scared

Srinagar: Two attacks on Kashmir-registered passenger vehicles in Haryana and Punjab within 48 hours have left drivers frightened and raised concerns about the safety of passengers traveling between Delhi and Srinagar. The attacks have also prompted questions about whether Jammu and Kashmir-registered vehicles are being deliberately targeted outside the Union territory.

The first incident occurred on October 17 at the Divine Star dhaba in Kurukshetra, Haryana, when a 40-seater sleeper bus operated by Star World Holidays Ventures was attacked during a dinner stop. The second incident took place late on October 18 near Ludhiana in Punjab, when another vehicle operated by the company was pelted with stones.

The two vehicles bore registration numbers JK01BE8013 and JK01BE8014, respectively. The second attack left the vehicle's windowpanes cracked, although no passenger was injured, according to the company.

The incidents have heightened concerns among Kashmir-based transport operators, whose vehicles regularly carry tourists and passengers between the Valley and other parts of India.

Drivers involved in the attacks have described fear, uncertainty and financial losses. They have also questioned whether the violence stems from hostility toward vehicles bearing Jammu and Kashmir registration numbers.

Waqar Ahmad, one of the drivers, alleged that the first attack began when a man confronted him over parking and shouted, "Atankwadi gaadi nikal yahan se," meaning, "You terrorist, move the vehicle."

The driver said the men also objected to a vehicle from Jammu and Kashmir being parked in the area.

The second incident occurred despite the detention of two men in connection with the first attack.

Adeeba Khan, co-owner of Star World Holidays Ventures, said five people were allegedly involved in the earlier incident. Two were detained, but the remaining three were not apprehended, she said.

A view of the Star World bus damaged in stone pelting in Punjab (ETV Bharat)

"Again, our second vehicle has been attacked with stones," Khan said, describing the latest incident. She alleged that the three men who had not been detained targeted the company's other vehicle in Punjab.

According to Khan, the attackers attempted to damage the vehicle extensively, but its windowpanes were cracked and no passenger was hurt.

All passengers and the driver were safe, she said.

Khan said the company had sought protection from Punjab Police. The police provided a jeep to escort the vehicle and its passengers toward Srinagar, she said.

"We requested protection from Punjab Police so that our passengers and vehicle could reach Srinagar safely," she said.

She also said the company had not received any update today from either Punjab Police or Haryana Police about the cases. "So far, we have not received any update from either Punjab Police or Haryana Police. We request the governments of both states to do the needful at the earliest," she said.

Ishfaq Sofi, who was driving vehicle JK01BE8014 during the second incident, said he had been driving for 13 to 14 years but had never experienced anything similar.

Sofi said the journey began in Delhi and continued through Haryana before the vehicle entered Punjab. The group stopped for dinner at a hotel called Amanat near Shahabad before resuming the journey toward Srinagar.

He said the vehicle crossed several places without incident before the journey took a violent turn.

Sofi said stones were pelted on the vehicle near Ludhiana. He recalled seeing four stones hit the vehicle, leaving visible marks and damaging the glass.

He said the passengers became frightened during the attack. One passenger was a heart patient, and Sofi feared the incident could cause him serious distress.

"The passengers panicked. There were children and there was a heart patient sitting in the vehicle," he said, recounting the fear inside the bus.

Sofi said he had never witnessed such an incident in his driving career. He alleged that the attack was not an isolated act by intoxicated individuals but part of a wider conspiracy against vehicles registered in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We thought nothing more would happen after the first incident. We believed those people were drunk and would not go this far. But this is a complete conspiracy, a gang," he said.

The allegations, however, have not been confirmed by the police as they claim that the investigations in both the cases are underway and "it will be too early to comment on the motive".

Sofi also referred to previous incidents involving trucks from Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that their windows had been damaged in attacks in Haryana and Punjab, including near toll plazas in Ludhiana.

He said the damage to the first vehicle was estimated at around Rs 9 lakh and warned that repairs could keep it off the road for an extended period.

The latest attack has added to the company's financial concerns and left its drivers questioning whether they can continue their journeys without fear.

First driver recounts confrontation over parking

Waqar Ahmad, the driver of vehicle JK01BE8013, described the events that preceded the October 17 attack near Divine Star dhaba in the Karnal area of Haryana.

Ahmad said the bus had stopped for dinner at a location near Nilokheri, around 22 to 23 kilometers from Karnal. The bus regularly halts there during its journeys.

He said several taxis were parked in the area when he arrived. A Baleno car bearing Haryana registration number HR05BQ2412 was also parked nearby.

According to Ahmad, within two or three minutes of parking the bus, a man honked his car horn and demanded that he move the vehicle.

Ahmad said the man began abusing him when he asked what the problem was. The man then approached the bus, kicked its number plate and repeated his demand that it be moved.

Ahmad said he attempted to contact the dhaba owner but received no response.

The confrontation escalated when more people became involved. Ahmad alleged that he was taken inside while other men attacked the bus.

He said the men claimed the area and the property belonged to them and that they would not allow him to park a Jammu and Kashmir-registered vehicle there.