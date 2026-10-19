'We Are Afraid To Go Back': Back-To-Back Attacks On Kashmir Buses In Haryana, Punjab Leave Drivers Scared
The attacks on the buses owned by Star World have left the vehicles badly damaged while leaving drivers and passengers worried for their safety.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Srinagar: Two attacks on Kashmir-registered passenger vehicles in Haryana and Punjab within 48 hours have left drivers frightened and raised concerns about the safety of passengers traveling between Delhi and Srinagar. The attacks have also prompted questions about whether Jammu and Kashmir-registered vehicles are being deliberately targeted outside the Union territory.
The first incident occurred on October 17 at the Divine Star dhaba in Kurukshetra, Haryana, when a 40-seater sleeper bus operated by Star World Holidays Ventures was attacked during a dinner stop. The second incident took place late on October 18 near Ludhiana in Punjab, when another vehicle operated by the company was pelted with stones.
The two vehicles bore registration numbers JK01BE8013 and JK01BE8014, respectively. The second attack left the vehicle's windowpanes cracked, although no passenger was injured, according to the company.
This unfortunate incident should never have taken place. I hope the Haryana government lead by @NayabSainiBJP ji & @police_haryana catch the culprits & take action to ensure these things don’t happen again.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 18, 2026
The incidents have heightened concerns among Kashmir-based transport operators, whose vehicles regularly carry tourists and passengers between the Valley and other parts of India.
Drivers involved in the attacks have described fear, uncertainty and financial losses. They have also questioned whether the violence stems from hostility toward vehicles bearing Jammu and Kashmir registration numbers.
Waqar Ahmad, one of the drivers, alleged that the first attack began when a man confronted him over parking and shouted, "Atankwadi gaadi nikal yahan se," meaning, "You terrorist, move the vehicle."
The driver said the men also objected to a vehicle from Jammu and Kashmir being parked in the area.
The second incident occurred despite the detention of two men in connection with the first attack.
Adeeba Khan, co-owner of Star World Holidays Ventures, said five people were allegedly involved in the earlier incident. Two were detained, but the remaining three were not apprehended, she said.
"Again, our second vehicle has been attacked with stones," Khan said, describing the latest incident. She alleged that the three men who had not been detained targeted the company's other vehicle in Punjab.
According to Khan, the attackers attempted to damage the vehicle extensively, but its windowpanes were cracked and no passenger was hurt.
All passengers and the driver were safe, she said.
Khan said the company had sought protection from Punjab Police. The police provided a jeep to escort the vehicle and its passengers toward Srinagar, she said.
"We requested protection from Punjab Police so that our passengers and vehicle could reach Srinagar safely," she said.
She also said the company had not received any update today from either Punjab Police or Haryana Police about the cases. "So far, we have not received any update from either Punjab Police or Haryana Police. We request the governments of both states to do the needful at the earliest," she said.
Ishfaq Sofi, who was driving vehicle JK01BE8014 during the second incident, said he had been driving for 13 to 14 years but had never experienced anything similar.
Sofi said the journey began in Delhi and continued through Haryana before the vehicle entered Punjab. The group stopped for dinner at a hotel called Amanat near Shahabad before resuming the journey toward Srinagar.
He said the vehicle crossed several places without incident before the journey took a violent turn.
Sofi said stones were pelted on the vehicle near Ludhiana. He recalled seeing four stones hit the vehicle, leaving visible marks and damaging the glass.
He said the passengers became frightened during the attack. One passenger was a heart patient, and Sofi feared the incident could cause him serious distress.
"The passengers panicked. There were children and there was a heart patient sitting in the vehicle," he said, recounting the fear inside the bus.
Sofi said he had never witnessed such an incident in his driving career. He alleged that the attack was not an isolated act by intoxicated individuals but part of a wider conspiracy against vehicles registered in Jammu and Kashmir.
"We thought nothing more would happen after the first incident. We believed those people were drunk and would not go this far. But this is a complete conspiracy, a gang," he said.
The allegations, however, have not been confirmed by the police as they claim that the investigations in both the cases are underway and "it will be too early to comment on the motive".
Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmir Transporters Federation President Mir Mohammad Shafi condemned the reported attack on a Kashmir-bound sleeper bus in Haryana and demanded an impartial probe Kashmir Transporters Federation, President, Mir Mohd Shafi says, "I thank the media fraternity for highlighting this issue since yesterday, which reached us. After that, we spoke with our tour/cool car in-charge, Imran Bakshi Sahib, who is the president of Kashmir's Volvo and sleeper buses, and he was very distressed. In his distress, he couldn't sleep all night. Calls were made to Majeed, Khanda, and Afaq; our entire team was deeply concerned. We want to share this and ask both the Haryana and Delhi governments; Are Kashmiris not allowed to work anywhere anymore?..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026
Sofi also referred to previous incidents involving trucks from Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that their windows had been damaged in attacks in Haryana and Punjab, including near toll plazas in Ludhiana.
He said the damage to the first vehicle was estimated at around Rs 9 lakh and warned that repairs could keep it off the road for an extended period.
The latest attack has added to the company's financial concerns and left its drivers questioning whether they can continue their journeys without fear.
First driver recounts confrontation over parking
Waqar Ahmad, the driver of vehicle JK01BE8013, described the events that preceded the October 17 attack near Divine Star dhaba in the Karnal area of Haryana.
Ahmad said the bus had stopped for dinner at a location near Nilokheri, around 22 to 23 kilometers from Karnal. The bus regularly halts there during its journeys.
He said several taxis were parked in the area when he arrived. A Baleno car bearing Haryana registration number HR05BQ2412 was also parked nearby.
According to Ahmad, within two or three minutes of parking the bus, a man honked his car horn and demanded that he move the vehicle.
Ahmad said the man began abusing him when he asked what the problem was. The man then approached the bus, kicked its number plate and repeated his demand that it be moved.
Ahmad said he attempted to contact the dhaba owner but received no response.
The confrontation escalated when more people became involved. Ahmad alleged that he was taken inside while other men attacked the bus.
He said the men claimed the area and the property belonged to them and that they would not allow him to park a Jammu and Kashmir-registered vehicle there.
Ahmad said the men damaged the bus and its number plates. He also recalled threats that the vehicle would be set on fire and the occupants killed.
The incident was captured in videos that subsequently circulated widely on social media, showing damaged windows and broken glass inside the sleeper bus (Volvo 9600 SLX), which costs around Rs 1.5 crore on road.
At least one passenger was injured in the first attack, according to drivers and eye-witnesses. The elderly passenger suffered an injury to his nose and was taken for medical attention. Ahmad said the passenger had since recovered.
The incident also raised concern among other Kashmiri drivers and passengers, some of whom supported the bus crew after the attack.
Ahmad also disputed statements attributed to police suggesting that the driver, a passenger and the conductor were intoxicated. He described those claims as false.
Police had detained two men, identified as Mohit and Sawan, both residents of Karnal, in connection with the first incident. Police also seized the Baleno allegedly owned by Mohit.
According to a statement attributed to Karnal Police, no formal complaint had been submitted immediately after the incident. The two sides were reported to have reached a mutual settlement, after which the bus continued toward Srinagar.
Police said a case was subsequently registered at Butana police station after a complaint from the manager of Divine Star Hotel and Dhaba.
Police ruled out a communal angle, saying there was no evidence of hatred or hostility toward people from a particular state or region.
The latest attack in Punjab, however, has renewed calls from the transport company and its drivers for authorities to investigate whether the two incidents are connected.
Ashfaq Ahmad, another driver associated with the first vehicle, said the incident should not be viewed merely as a dispute involving a transport company.
He said the attacks had affected the confidence of Kashmiri transport workers who regularly travel across states to bring passengers to and from the Valley.
"This attack is not only on Star World, but on Kashmir as a whole," he said.
Ahmad said transport operators from Jammu and Kashmir welcomed tourists who visited the Valley and worked to ensure they had a safe and comfortable experience. "When tourists come to Kashmir, we put our hands under their feet. We welcome them so much. And after welcoming them, this is the condition we are in. Now tell me, where will we go?" he said.
He questioned why vehicles from Jammu and Kashmir should face hostility when thousands of vehicles and visitors travel to the Valley.
Ahmad appealed to the administrations in Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir to take action against those responsible.
He demanded that the accused be arrested and fined, adding that attacks on passenger vehicles could undermine the sense of security required for interstate travel.
The drivers said the incidents had created fear about future journeys, particularly because sleeper buses and other passenger vehicles often travel at night.
Ahmad said he was now afraid to return to the affected areas after two vehicles operated by the same company were targeted.
"We are very afraid to go there now," he said, demanding a clear explanation from the authorities about why the vehicles had been attacked.
He called for full protection for Jammu and Kashmir-registered vehicles operating on routes through Haryana and Punjab.
Waqar Ahmad also said the company and other transport operators had received support from fellow drivers and vehicle owners in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said transporters had condemned the attacks and stood by the affected crew.
The company has sought police protection to ensure that passengers can complete their journeys safely. The second vehicle received a police escort in Punjab, according to Adeeba Khan.
The drivers want the authorities to ensure that such protection is available before more vehicles travel through the affected areas.
The attacks have drawn condemnation from political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, with calls for accountability and compensation.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the first incident as unfortunate and called on the Haryana government to identify and punish those responsible.
He also urged Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the state police to take action to prevent a recurrence.
National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar condemned the attack after videos of the damaged bus circulated on social media. He described it as an alleged hate crime and said an elderly Kashmiri passenger had been injured, leaving families frightened and helpless.
Dar demanded action against those responsible for what he called a murderous attack on innocent people.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also called for strict action and compensation for the damage caused. He said the chief minister had urged the authorities and the central government to take cognizance of the incident.
Farooq Abdullah warned that attempts by miscreants to disturb peace and create turmoil required immediate attention and that the situation could deteriorate if such incidents were not addressed promptly.
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone also condemned the attack, describing it as hate-driven violence against ordinary citizens.
Lone said targeting a vehicle carrying passengers and injuring an elderly traveller was an act that could not go unchallenged.
"This is an incident of hate. A lunatic, drunk on hatred for Kashmiris, indulged in an act of violence against ordinary civilians," he said. He urged authorities to treat the incident seriously.
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