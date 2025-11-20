ETV Bharat / bharat

We Appreciate Our Partnership With India's Security Agencies: US Embassy On Bishnoi's Arrest

New Delhi: A day after National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Anmol Bishnoi here upon his deportation from the United States, the US Embassy on Thursday emphasised the country's ongoing partnership with India's security agencies, asserting that they "work together" to dismantle terror-associated networks and hold criminals accountable.

Immediately upon landing in Delhi along with 200 deportees from the US, the NIA placed Anmol, a proclaimed offender carrying a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh, under arrest.

"We appreciate our ongoing partnership with India's security agencies as we work together to dismantle terror-associated networks and hold criminals accountable. This underscores our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens. @DHSgov," the US Embassy posted on X.