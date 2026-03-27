WB Polls: Election Commission Takes Note Of Basanti Bazar Incident, Suspends Police Officer
ECI took cognisance of the incident of reported violence under Basanti Police Station, and placed a police officer under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday took cognisance of the incident of reported violence under Basanti Police Station, and placed under suspension a police officer for alleged dereliction of duty.
In its letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Shakti Sharma, Under Secretary of the ECI wrote, "I am directed to invite your attention to the incident of violence that occurred on March 26 in the Basanti Bazar area under Basanti Police Station, Baruipur Police District, in which several persons, including police personnel, were injured."
"It has been observed that Inspector Avijit Paul, I/C Basanti PS, has failed to make adequate police arrangements in spite of having prior information regarding a public programme of two political parties. Further, the CAPF has been made available for the last few days. Despite this, he did not requisition CAPF for maintenance of law and order. This reflects serious negligence and dereliction of duty on his part," it said.
The Commission has taken such lapses seriously and directs that Avijit Paul shall be placed under suspension with immediate effect and departmental proceedings shall be initiated against him, read the letter. He shall be replaced by Inspector Prabir Ghosh of the Enforcement Branch (EB), West Bengal, it said.
The directions of the Commission to be implemented with immediate effect, and a compliance report in this regard be sent by 9 pm today, as per the letter. It may be mentioned that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had directed to ensure that the elections are violence-free and inducement-free so that each elector votes without fear or favour.
Election to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal is scheduled to take place in two phases on April 23 and 29. The counting if votes will take place on May 4. In 2021, Assembly elections in West Bengal was conducted in eight phases, while in 2016 in seven phases.
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