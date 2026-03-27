ETV Bharat / bharat

WB Polls: Election Commission Takes Note Of Basanti Bazar Incident, Suspends Police Officer

New Delhi: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday took cognisance of the incident of reported violence under Basanti Police Station, and placed under suspension a police officer for alleged dereliction of duty.

In its letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Shakti Sharma, Under Secretary of the ECI wrote, "I am directed to invite your attention to the incident of violence that occurred on March 26 in the Basanti Bazar area under Basanti Police Station, Baruipur Police District, in which several persons, including police personnel, were injured."

"It has been observed that Inspector Avijit Paul, I/C Basanti PS, has failed to make adequate police arrangements in spite of having prior information regarding a public programme of two political parties. Further, the CAPF has been made available for the last few days. Despite this, he did not requisition CAPF for maintenance of law and order. This reflects serious negligence and dereliction of duty on his part," it said.

The Commission has taken such lapses seriously and directs that Avijit Paul shall be placed under suspension with immediate effect and departmental proceedings shall be initiated against him, read the letter. He shall be replaced by Inspector Prabir Ghosh of the Enforcement Branch (EB), West Bengal, it said.