Wayanad Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 7 As One More Body Recovered Today
The body recovered is that of surveyor Rakesh Guchait (24), a native of East Midnapore, West Bengal, police said.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Wayanad: The rescue teams recovered one more body from the debris of the Kallady landslide area on Friday. With this, the death toll in the landslide reached 7. The body recovered today is that of surveyor Rakesh Guchait (24), a native of East Midnapore, West Bengal.
Because the body was decomposed, police said relatives had to be summoned to establish its identity. The body's post-mortem will be conducted at the Vythiri Taluk Hospital, and then it will be taken to the Kozhikode Medical College for embalming before being sent to West Bengal.
Meanwhile, the search for the other missing person, construction manager Vikram Rana, is continuing, jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and fire force. Cadaver dogs trained to find bodies are also being used. Authorities decided to use more earthmoving machines to remove the soil in areas where the dogs detected scents.
The continuous heavy rains in the past few days have been a major challenge for the rescue operation. The search could not proceed smoothly due to the adverse weather conditions. However, as the rains eased significantly yesterday, an intensive search was able to begin in the morning.
Three bodies were also found yesterday. The condition of the two people injured in the landslide and undergoing treatment in the hospital is still critical. The embalming of the bodies found over the past few days, including those of workers, and their handover to their relatives is in progress. Authorities are trying to transport the bodies to their hometowns.
Political battle intensifies
Meanwhile, the political battle is also intensifying over the Kalladi disaster. The opposition has come out against the government, citing issues including how permission was obtained to build a tunnel in an environmentally sensitive area.
There is also a strong allegation that environmental clearance was obtained by hiding information unscientifically. However, the government's explanation is that the project was approved during the previous government's time.
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan are blaming each other. In the wake of the disaster, an extensive expert committee comprising scientists, tunnel experts and geologists is likely to be announced today.
The future of the Anakampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel project connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad districts will be decided after receiving this committee's report. The initial assessment is that the soil, unscientifically collected for construction, also washed away, which added to the momentum of the disaster. The government will soon decide on matters including providing emergency financial assistance to the victims.