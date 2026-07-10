ETV Bharat / bharat

Wayanad Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 7 As One More Body Recovered Today

Rescue personnel carry out search and recovery operations at the site of the landslide at the under-construction twin-tunnel project in Kalladi near Meppadi, Wayanad district, Friday, July 10, 2026. The death toll has risen to six, while the search continues for two persons still missing ( Etv Bharat )

Wayanad: The rescue teams recovered one more body from the debris of the Kallady landslide area on Friday. With this, the death toll in the landslide reached 7. The body recovered today is that of surveyor Rakesh Guchait (24), a native of East Midnapore, West Bengal.

Because the body was decomposed, police said relatives had to be summoned to establish its identity. The body's post-mortem will be conducted at the Vythiri Taluk Hospital, and then it will be taken to the Kozhikode Medical College for embalming before being sent to West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the search for the other missing person, construction manager Vikram Rana, is continuing, jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and fire force. Cadaver dogs trained to find bodies are also being used. Authorities decided to use more earthmoving machines to remove the soil in areas where the dogs detected scents.

The continuous heavy rains in the past few days have been a major challenge for the rescue operation. The search could not proceed smoothly due to the adverse weather conditions. However, as the rains eased significantly yesterday, an intensive search was able to begin in the morning.

Three bodies were also found yesterday. The condition of the two people injured in the landslide and undergoing treatment in the hospital is still critical. The embalming of the bodies found over the past few days, including those of workers, and their handover to their relatives is in progress. Authorities are trying to transport the bodies to their hometowns.