Watermelon Growers Of Panipat Struggle To Sell Their Produce
It has become a loss-making product this season owing to reports of deaths in Maharashtra and hospitalization of consumers in Madhya Pradesh some days ago
Published : May 17, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Panipat: Watermelon, a popular summer delicacy, has become a loss-making product for farmers around Panipat this season owing to reports of deaths in Maharashtra and hospitalization in Madhya Pradesh some days ago after consuming the fruit. The fear sparked by these reports has directly hit the farmers growing the fruit and the number of buyers has dwindled in the markets. This has led to the farmers going in for distress sales at very low prices.
Farmers in Nimbari village of Panipat who have been cultivating watermelons organically for the past 10 years disclosed that this time the conditions are so dire that it's difficult to even recover the input cost of farming, what to talk of profits.
One of the farmers, Vicky Malik said, " I had started organic farming drawing inspiration from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I have grown watermelons without fertilizers and pesticides while using Jeevamrit. The watermelons that earlier sold for Rs 30 to 40 per kg are not even selling at Rs 6 per kg.”
He further stated that after the Maharashtra incident where four members of a family had died after consuming contaminated watermelon, the people are scared. The state run JJ Hospital had found zinc phosphide to be the cause of the poisoning leading to their death.
Following this instance, a person and his son had to be hospitalized in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh after falling violently ill following consumption of watermelon.
Malik underlined, “On the other hand some people are selling fruits by mixing colours and chemicals which is bringing disrepute to the hard work of ordinary farmers. The government should make very strict laws against adulterers so that farmers who cultivate honestly do not have to suffer losses."
Another farmer Satyavan said that while he is facing a lot of problems selling his produce that has been grown organically, the fruits ripened with chemicals and colours are fetching a good price because they look more attractive.
Satyavan further explained, “Watermelon cultivation involves significant costs. Seeds alone cost Rs 60,000 to Rs 70, in addition to labour costs. Then there are the vagaries of weather. Unseasonal rains have also exacerbated farmers' problems.” He said that this time, forgoing profits, the farmers are having to invest from their own pockets.
The farmers have appealed to the public to connect directly with them to purchase fruit and pay heed to any kind of rumours doing the rounds. They have stated that adulteration by some individuals has threatened the livelihoods of honest and hardworking farmers.
Also Read
Food Poisoning: Teen dead, Three Children Sick After Eating Watermelon In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir