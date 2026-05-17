ETV Bharat / bharat

Watermelon Growers Of Panipat Struggle To Sell Their Produce

Panipat: Watermelon, a popular summer delicacy, has become a loss-making product for farmers around Panipat this season owing to reports of deaths in Maharashtra and hospitalization in Madhya Pradesh some days ago after consuming the fruit. The fear sparked by these reports has directly hit the farmers growing the fruit and the number of buyers has dwindled in the markets. This has led to the farmers going in for distress sales at very low prices.

Farmers in Nimbari village of Panipat who have been cultivating watermelons organically for the past 10 years disclosed that this time the conditions are so dire that it's difficult to even recover the input cost of farming, what to talk of profits.

One of the farmers, Vicky Malik said, " I had started organic farming drawing inspiration from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I have grown watermelons without fertilizers and pesticides while using Jeevamrit. The watermelons that earlier sold for Rs 30 to 40 per kg are not even selling at Rs 6 per kg.”

He further stated that after the Maharashtra incident where four members of a family had died after consuming contaminated watermelon, the people are scared. The state run JJ Hospital had found zinc phosphide to be the cause of the poisoning leading to their death.

Following this instance, a person and his son had to be hospitalized in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh after falling violently ill following consumption of watermelon.