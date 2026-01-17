Rahul Gandhi Questions Indore's 'Smart City' Model After Meeting Families Affected By Water Contamination
Rahul Gandhi is in Indore today to meet families affected by contaminated water tragedy in Bhagirathpura, where nearly 24 people have reportedly lost their lives.
Indore: Standing with families who lost their loved ones after vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak linked to water contamination here in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Saturday blamed the government for "not fulfilling" its basic responsibility.
At around 11 AM today, Gandhi arrived in Indore, India's cleanest city, where he met the residents of Bhagirathpura area which has reportedly witnessed death of nearly two dozen people in the last one month due to alleged water contamination.
Immediately after arriving in the city, Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari, visited the Bombay Hospital and inquired about the health of those affected and under treatment.
Party sources said Gandhi visited four patients undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital, and enquired about their health and met their family members. The Opposition Leader also visited the Bhagirathpura area, where the outbreak was reported last month, and interacted with families of the deceased persons, expressing condolences and consoling them.
Later, speaking to media, Gandhi slammed the government for allegedly failing to fulfil its responsibilities. "I just met the affected people... Tall claims were being made that they (government) would give the country smart cities. This is a new model of a smart city where there is no drinking water, and people are being intimidated..." he said.
"People are not getting clean water in Indore, and people are dying after drinking the water. This is the urban model. And this is not just happening in Indore. The same thing is happening in many cities. It is the government's responsibility to provide clean water and control pollution. The government is not fulfilling any of these responsibilities," he added.
Police have made elaborate security arrangements in Bhagirathpura and installed barricades at several locations keeping in view Gandhi's visit.
Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has announced that it will organise a massive protest in Indore to highlight the lapses that resulted in the tragedy. All senior party leaders from the state, including PCC chief Patwari and LoP in the State Assembly Umang Singhar will join the protest.
“A statewide protest will be organised across Madhya Pradesh on January 17, during which, Congress workers will hold sit-ins at Mahatma Gandhi’s statues,” the MP media cell told IANS on Wednesday.
Rahul Gandhi’s arrival has already heated up politics in BJP-led Madhya Pradesh. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched an attack on the Congress, accusing it of playing politics.
Addressing a programme in Indore, Chief Minister Yadav stated that the government has realised the pain of people of Bhagirathpura and taken every possible step to provide help to the affected people. "It is unfortunate that Congress takes disasters as an opportunity for politics. We have taken the issue very seriously and felt the pain with sensitivity. I would also advise them to raise the issue with a sense of positivity. We would welcome your suggestions. But if you play politics during a disaster, the people of Indore won’t forgive you,” Yadav said while addressing the AMRUT 2.0 programme in Indore.
Meanwhile, the state’s Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also slammed the Congress for questioning Indore's claim as the cleanest city in the country. Describing the contamination incident as a challenging time, Vijayvargiya said, "Challenges will come and go, and we will have to face them. Those who are protesting here in Indore, I can tell them what the BJP has done for the development of Indore."
It is worth mentioning here that residents of Bhagirathpura have claimed that 24 people have died so far in vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak that broke out in the locality last month. The state government, however, in its status report before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has pegged the toll at seven, which includes a five-month-old infant.
Meanwhile, a 'death audit' report prepared by a committee of the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College indicated that the deaths of 15 people in Bhagirathpura could be linked to the outbreak in some manner.
The administration has paid compensation of Rs two lakh each to the families of 21 people who died after the outbreak began.
