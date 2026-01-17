ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Gandhi Questions Indore's 'Smart City' Model After Meeting Families Affected By Water Contamination

Indore: Standing with families who lost their loved ones after vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak linked to water contamination here in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Saturday blamed the government for "not fulfilling" its basic responsibility.

At around 11 AM today, Gandhi arrived in Indore, India's cleanest city, where he met the residents of Bhagirathpura area which has reportedly witnessed death of nearly two dozen people in the last one month due to alleged water contamination.

Immediately after arriving in the city, Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari, visited the Bombay Hospital and inquired about the health of those affected and under treatment.

Party sources said Gandhi visited four patients undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital, and enquired about their health and met their family members. The Opposition Leader also visited the Bhagirathpura area, where the outbreak was reported last month, and interacted with families of the deceased persons, expressing condolences and consoling them.

Later, speaking to media, Gandhi slammed the government for allegedly failing to fulfil its responsibilities. "I just met the affected people... Tall claims were being made that they (government) would give the country smart cities. This is a new model of a smart city where there is no drinking water, and people are being intimidated..." he said.

"People are not getting clean water in Indore, and people are dying after drinking the water. This is the urban model. And this is not just happening in Indore. The same thing is happening in many cities. It is the government's responsibility to provide clean water and control pollution. The government is not fulfilling any of these responsibilities," he added.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in Bhagirathpura and installed barricades at several locations keeping in view Gandhi's visit.