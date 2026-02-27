ETV Bharat / bharat

Watching Developments In US; Joint Statement On Trade Deal Provides For Rebalancing: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India is watching developments following the US Supreme Court's verdict against tariffs, pointing out that the joint statement on the proposed interim trade deal provides for a rebalancing of the pact "should circumstances change".

The minister's remarks came on the heels of US President Donald Trump's 10 per cent tariff against all trading partners for 150 days. The temporary 10 per cent tariff was imposed on February 24 after the US Supreme Court struck down President Trump's April 2025 decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on all imports. On February 24, Trump also announced further increasing the tariffs to 15 per cent.

"We'll have to watch. And by the way, you must have read my joint statement that we had finalised with the US. It has categorically said that should the circumstances change, the deal would be re-balanced...to ensure that the balance of the deal is maintained on both sides," he said when asked if India's negotiating position will change after the verdict.

A joint statement issued on February 7 stated that in the event of any changes to the agreed-upon tariffs of either country, the US and India agree that the other country may modify its commitments. Referring to this statement, Goyal said :"It provides that the sanctity of the deal is both ways".

The minister was speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026 here. On February 7, the two countries announced that they have finalised the contours for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement.

Under the pact, the US announced that it will bring down the reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. The US has also removed the 25 per cent punitive tariffs on India, which were imposed for purchasing Russian crude oil.

Both sides also agreed to reduce import duties on a number of goods. India agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits.