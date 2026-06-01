ETV Bharat / bharat

Watched IPL Final At Night, Woke Up To AIR 903 In JEE Advanced: Arihant Mishra, Kanpur

Kanpur: It was a dream run for Arihant Mishra, a resident of Yashoda Nagar, Kanpur. He watched cricket after studying, and woke up on Monday to learn that he had cleared JEE Advanced with a rank making him eligible to pursue his childhood dream: Electrical Engineering at IIT-Kanpur.

"I watched the IPL final match late Sunday night, as watching cricket after studying feels very refreshing. Afterwards, I went to sleep. When I woke up in the morning, I discovered that the JEE Advanced results had been declared,” said Arihant. “I secured an All India Rank of 903. Based on this rank, I am eligible to pursue Electrical Engineering at IIT-Kanpur. This has been my childhood dream, and now it is finally going to come true."

This meritorious student added, "I had expected to secure a rank within the top 700. However, I am satisfied with the result I have achieved."

Arihant had scored 94.6 per cent marks in his Class XII examinations. In Class X, he secured 98.8 per cent. Along with his academic pursuits, Arihant has a keen interest in playing cricket and chess.

His father, Amit Mishra, is a builder, while his mother, Preeti Mishra, is a Class I Officer at DMSRDE (Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment).

Arihant drew inspiration for studying and preparation from his parents. On the importance of coaching classes, he said, "Coaching is not strictly essential for preparation. However, if you do opt for coaching, it provides you with an additional layer of support."

He said he used to put in “about 10 hours of study every day". This included solving previous years' question papers, making notes, and revising his course curriculum.

Offering advice to students currently preparing for competitive exams, Arihant said, "If you wish to achieve success, you must cultivate a focused and steady mind. You must have faith in your own preparation. If you do this, success will undoubtedly be yours."