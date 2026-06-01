Watched IPL Final At Night, Woke Up To AIR 903 In JEE Advanced: Arihant Mishra, Kanpur
Arihant had scored 94.6% marks in Class XII, while in Class X, he secured 98.8%. He plays cricket and chess.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Kanpur: It was a dream run for Arihant Mishra, a resident of Yashoda Nagar, Kanpur. He watched cricket after studying, and woke up on Monday to learn that he had cleared JEE Advanced with a rank making him eligible to pursue his childhood dream: Electrical Engineering at IIT-Kanpur.
"I watched the IPL final match late Sunday night, as watching cricket after studying feels very refreshing. Afterwards, I went to sleep. When I woke up in the morning, I discovered that the JEE Advanced results had been declared,” said Arihant. “I secured an All India Rank of 903. Based on this rank, I am eligible to pursue Electrical Engineering at IIT-Kanpur. This has been my childhood dream, and now it is finally going to come true."
This meritorious student added, "I had expected to secure a rank within the top 700. However, I am satisfied with the result I have achieved."
Arihant had scored 94.6 per cent marks in his Class XII examinations. In Class X, he secured 98.8 per cent. Along with his academic pursuits, Arihant has a keen interest in playing cricket and chess.
His father, Amit Mishra, is a builder, while his mother, Preeti Mishra, is a Class I Officer at DMSRDE (Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment).
Arihant drew inspiration for studying and preparation from his parents. On the importance of coaching classes, he said, "Coaching is not strictly essential for preparation. However, if you do opt for coaching, it provides you with an additional layer of support."
He said he used to put in “about 10 hours of study every day". This included solving previous years' question papers, making notes, and revising his course curriculum.
Offering advice to students currently preparing for competitive exams, Arihant said, "If you wish to achieve success, you must cultivate a focused and steady mind. You must have faith in your own preparation. If you do this, success will undoubtedly be yours."
Namanpreet Secures Rank 2,414
Namanpreet Singh, a resident of Govind Nagar in Kanpur, secured the 2,414th rank in the JEE Advanced examination. Naman had previously scored 98.8 per cent marks in Class X and 98.5 per cent in Class XII.
"I had hoped to achieve a better rank than this. I feel disappointed," said Namanpreet. Namanpreet added that, with this rank, he would be able to secure admission to an IIT, and he is prepared for that outcome. In the future, he intends to pursue his studies in the electronics branch.
Regarding his preparation strategy, Namanpreet stated, "Regardless of the specific exam paper, every student should ensure they have a solid foundation. Prepare your own notes based on your syllabus; this also serves as an effective method for revision. Furthermore, if you feel like devoting extra time to a particular subject, make it a priority to study that subject first."
Apart from his academic pursuits, Namanpreet enjoys playing and watching cricket. Namanpreet's father, Harpreet Singh, is a businessman, while his mother, Harpreet Kaur, is a homemaker. Anurag Vij, the director of Chintels School, expressed her delight at Namanpreet's success.
Namanpreet advised students not to allow any form of pressure to overwhelm them if they are preparing for competitive examinations, particularly exams like JEE Advanced. “Success in these examinations can be achieved by studying for six to eight hours a day. However, it is crucial to maintain complete concentration throughout these study sessions,” he said.
Namanpreet suggested that if students begin to feel fatigued while studying, they should take a short break to relax and rejuvenate themselves. Afterwards, they can resume their preparation.
Also Read: