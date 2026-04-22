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Watch: Woman Confronts Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Chaos During BJP Rally In Mumbai

Woman Confronts Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Chaos During BJP Rally In Mumbai ( Screengrab )

Mumbai: A tense scene unfolded in Mumbai's Worli area on Tuesday after a commuter confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan during a BJP-led protest march that caused severe traffic congestion across the city. The incident occurred during a Jan Akrosh Mahila Morcha rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), resulting in long traffic snarls and leaving several commuters stranded for hours. Among them was a woman who, visibly frustrated, stepped out of her vehicle and walked straight into the rally. In the now-viral video, the woman is seen angrily confronting the minister and police personnel. Raising her voice, she questions the organisers for blocking public roads and disrupting daily life. “Get out of here, you are causing a traffic jam,” she is heard telling the minister, gesturing at the crowd and the gridlocked vehicles behind her. She repeatedly demands that the protest be shifted to an open ground instead of public roads.