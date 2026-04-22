Watch: Woman Confronts Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan Over Traffic Chaos During BJP Rally In Mumbai
The incident occurred during a Jan Akrosh Mahila Morcha rally organised by BJP, which led to long traffic snarls, leaving several commuters stranded for hours
Published : April 22, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
Mumbai: A tense scene unfolded in Mumbai's Worli area on Tuesday after a commuter confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan during a BJP-led protest march that caused severe traffic congestion across the city.
The incident occurred during a Jan Akrosh Mahila Morcha rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), resulting in long traffic snarls and leaving several commuters stranded for hours. Among them was a woman who, visibly frustrated, stepped out of her vehicle and walked straight into the rally.
In the now-viral video, the woman is seen angrily confronting the minister and police personnel. Raising her voice, she questions the organisers for blocking public roads and disrupting daily life. “Get out of here, you are causing a traffic jam,” she is heard telling the minister, gesturing at the crowd and the gridlocked vehicles behind her.
BJP Mahila Sammaan Rally optics gone wrong. Citizen loses cool over BJP leaders & ministers blocking the road & inconveniencing a busy Mumbai road. She says ‘go to a park & shout, get out of the road’ pic.twitter.com/guk65LAU2R— Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) April 22, 2026
She repeatedly demands that the protest be shifted to an open ground instead of public roads.
Pointing nearby, she says, "There is empty ground there. Why can't you go and protest there?" Her tone grows sharper as she stresses the urgency of the situation, adding that ''hundreds of people are waiting" and being inconvenienced.
When Girish Mahajan attempts to calm her down, she cuts him off mid-conversation, questioning whether he understands the scale of the disruption. ''Did you not understand? What is wrong with you?'' she said, clearly agitated.
The woman also directs her anger at the police, refusing to back down when officers intervene. She insists on speaking to senior officials and continues arguing, highlighting that she - and others - were stuck for hours, with some trying to reach schools and workplaces.
Her body language in the video reflects mounting frustration: animated hand gestures, raised voice, and repeated pointing towards the blocked road and nearby open space. At one point, she stands her ground in the middle of the march, forcing officials to pause and engage with her.
Police personnel eventually escort her away from the centre of the protest and attempt to address her concerns at the roadside.
The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from political leaders and the public, with many debating the impact of large political rallies on urban traffic and everyday life.
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