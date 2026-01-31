ETV Bharat / bharat

Watch: Canadian Delegation Enchanted By Cinematic Grandeur Of Ramoji Film City

The delegation was informed about the technical capabilities, infrastructure, and creative environment that make it a preferred destination for filmmakers from across the world.

During the interaction, Film City representatives explained in detail the unique features, global significance, and diverse facilities available at Ramoji Film City. They highlighted how the Film City caters not only to Indian cinema but also to international film productions, television shows, and large-scale events.

The delegation was accorded a grand and traditional welcome at Hotel Sitara, located within the Ramoji Film City premises. Representatives of the Film City greeted the guests by showcasing rich Telugu traditions, giving them a warm cultural introduction to Telangana's heritage. The hospitality and meticulous arrangements left a lasting impression on the visitors.

Hyderabad: A 10-member delegation from Canada recently visited the world-renowned Ramoji Film City, one of the largest integrated film studio complexes in the world. The visit aimed to give the international guests a closer look at the scale, facilities, and cinematic excellence of the iconic Film City, which has become a global symbol of Indian filmmaking.

The guests were particularly captivated by the majestic Hawa Mahal set and the internationally acclaimed Bahubali sets, which have drawn global attention after being featured in blockbuster films. They also visited the motion capture floor, where advanced technology is used for high-end visual effects, and the state-of-the-art music recording studios, gaining insight into the technical brilliance behind cinematic productions.

The delegation was introduced by former Alberta Minister Prasad Panda, who played a key role in facilitating the visit. Expressing their delight, the Canadian guests said they were mesmerised by the cinematic magic of Ramoji Film City and deeply appreciated the hospitality extended by the Film City management. They described the visit as a memorable experience and praised the seamless blend of culture, technology, and creativity.

Jackie Lovely, the current Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Camrose electoral district in Alberta, said she was highly impressed by the management and the facilities at the Film City.

"I am in India for the very first time and thoroughly enjoying the country. I am very impressed by the grounds, how extensive and well-kept they are and how beautiful it is here. And the talent of the team here is absolutely remarkable. We are here to build relationships and do business. We want to make sure we are setting a proper platform for long-term friendship and a bright future for both of our countries," she said.

Devinder Toor, a former member of the Alberta Legislature, who was part of the visiting delegation, told ETV Bharat that growing up in India, it was a dream for him to visit the Ramoji Film City.

"I had heard a lot about it, and today I am here...We saw how thousands of tourists visit the Film City each day, as it is both a film studio and a tourist attraction. I am amazed by the technology, the resources, and the infrastructure. One doesn't find such a combination anywhere in the world," he said.