ETV Bharat / bharat

WATCH: Gadkari Says File Approving 100% Ethanol Signed; Recalls How 'People Used To Laugh At His Dream'

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses a press conference over the achievements and development initiatives taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years of governance, in Nagpur on Saturday. ( ANI )

Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that he has approved giving legal recognition for 100 per cent ethanol blend fuel, saying that such a move will help reduce import dependence. Speaking at a press conference commemorating 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Union Minister Gadkari said, "Last night at 8 PM, I signed the file making rules for 100% ethanol and giving it legal process." Talking about import dependence regarding fossil fuels for India, Minister Gadkari said that ethanol will emerge as a "viable alternative to petrol", and help reduce the burden of Rs 22 lakh crore worth of imports. "The country has an import of 22 lakh crores. Now, the resolution we made to reduce this import... gradually gas will also be produced in the country. An alternative to petrol and diesel will also be ready," he said. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari approved use of 100 per cent ethanol blend fuel in India on Saturday. (PTI) Talking about attending the launch of Maruti Suzuki's WagonR being launched in a 'flex-fuel' model, which runs on 100 per cent ethanol, Gadkari expressed confidence in even two-wheelers being made for this, and multiple companies will soon adopt the model.