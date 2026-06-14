ETV Bharat / bharat

Watch: French Prez Macron Greets PM Modi With A Warm Hug In Nice

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was warmly welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, France, as the two leaders greeted each other with a hug and a handshake.

Their signature back-patting camaraderie took place ahead of a bilateral engagement and the joint inauguration of the 'Bharat Innovates' event. Shortly after, the two jointly inaugurated 'Bharat Innovates', a major global event bringing together leading startups and venture capital funds from India, France and other countries.

Watch: French Prez Macron Greets PM Modi With A Warm Hug In Nice (ANI)

"Happy to meet you in Nice, my friend President Macron. Thank you for taking part in ‘Bharat Innovates’ at a time when our nations are marking the ‘Year of Innovation,’" PM Modi said on X as he shared the photo of the two leaders hugging.