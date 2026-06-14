Watch: French Prez Macron Greets PM Modi With A Warm Hug In Nice
PM Modi is on an official visit to France and Slovakia from June 13-18, which includes attending the G7 Summit and major technology summits.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was warmly welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, France, as the two leaders greeted each other with a hug and a handshake.
Their signature back-patting camaraderie took place ahead of a bilateral engagement and the joint inauguration of the 'Bharat Innovates' event. Shortly after, the two jointly inaugurated 'Bharat Innovates', a major global event bringing together leading startups and venture capital funds from India, France and other countries.
"Happy to meet you in Nice, my friend President Macron. Thank you for taking part in ‘Bharat Innovates’ at a time when our nations are marking the ‘Year of Innovation,’" PM Modi said on X as he shared the photo of the two leaders hugging.
Happy to meet you in Nice, my friend President Macron. Thank you for taking part in ‘Bharat Innovates’ at a time when our nations are marking the ‘Year of Innovation.’@EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/dgeuKiaFd8— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2026
The three-day innovation conclave, running from June 14 to June 16, serves as a powerful platform to connect Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions.
The joint launch by PM Modi and President Macron signals the growing importance of technology and innovation in the India-France relationship, which has seen deepened cooperation in recent years across sectors ranging from defence and space to digital technology and artificial intelligence.
The Nice leg also features the first bilateral summit between the two leaders since the elevation of bilateral ties earlier this year to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'.
PM Modi is currently on a multi-phase, official visit to France from June 13 to June 18, which includes attending the G7 Summit and major technology summits. His official schedule is divided across three cities--Nice, Évian, and Paris-- interspersed with a short state visit to Slovakia.
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