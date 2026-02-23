ETV Bharat / bharat

'Wasn't Taj Mahal Built By Colonial Invaders Too', Questions Great Grandson Of Sir Edwin Lutyens

Ridley, a British author and science writer, noted his family connection to the famous architect and in 2025 indicated he already owns a copy of a bust of Lutyens, in the context of discussions surrounding Sir Lutyens' legacy in Delhi.

The move, as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is aimed at "leaving behind the symbols of slavery." However, Lutyens' great grandson, Matt Ridley, in a post on X subtly questioned the move. "Sad to read that the bust of Lutyens (my great grandfather) is to be removed from the presidential palace he designed in Delhi. Here I am with it last year. I wondered at the time why his name had been removed from the plinth," Ridley said in a post on X. In the picture attached with the post, Ridley can be seen standing beside the bust of Sir Lutyens.

New Delhi : The statue of Sir Edwin Lutyens the British architect who designed some of New Delhi's most iconic structures, was on Sunday replaced by one of C Rajagopalachari, the first Indian Governor-General of independent India.

Ridley's post triggered response on the move on X with a user, David Deutsch stating, "Not a good policy by Mr Modi. It is as if Britain were to rename Hadrian's Wall Cassivellaunus's Wall in an attempt to erase the memory of Roman colonisation". Ridley responded to the post by stating, "Also, wasn't the Taj Mahal built by a regime of colonial invaders too?"

In another post on X, Ridley said he had a bust of his great grandfather at his home. He said Sir Lutyens was an architect and not a viceroy. "For those suggesting I offer a home for Lutyens's bust from Delhi, I already have a copy of it. It looks down on my desk as I write this. It was sculpted by Sir William Reid-Dick. I understand India's wish to remove colonial statues but he was an architect, not a viceroy," he said.

Ridley’s remarks come amid ongoing debates in India about the legacy of colonial-era figures and symbols in public spaces. In recent years, several statues, plaques, and place names linked to British rule have been reviewed, relocated, or renamed as part of broader efforts to reinterpret historical narratives.

Earlier, in the day, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the bust of C Rajagopalachari, the first and only Indian Governor General of Independent India at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The bust of Rajagopalachari, situated at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, replaces the bust of Sir Lutyens who built the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan originally meant to serve as the residence of the British Viceroy.

“This initiative is a part of series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India’s culture, heritage, timeless traditions and honouring those who served Bharat Mata with their extraordinary contributions,” the President house said in a statement.