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'Was A US Citizen, Used To Meet Prominent People': Hardeep Puri Makes Fresh Claim On Meeting With Jeffrey Epstein

A file photo of union minister Hardeep Puri ( IANS )

Indore: Union Petroleum Minister and senior BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri has said that he was a private citizen of the United States when he met Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender. Puri's remarks come a month after the US State Department released a photograph showing Puri seated across Epstein.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of an event on the Constitution Day, Puri said, “I was not serving as India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. I was a private citizen living in New York. During that period, I met many prominent individuals”.

“Someone had produced a photograph in which I and another person were seen sitting far apart. What else do you want to know. Do you want to hold a separate session on this? I have done a press conference on this. The matter was blown out of proportion by those looking to score political points,” Puri said. Puri was under opposition fire after the US State Department released his photograph with Epstein last month. With the photograph coinciding with the India visit of US Secretary of State at the time, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioning whom the US was trying to “blackmail”.