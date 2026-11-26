'Was A US Citizen, Used To Meet Prominent People': Hardeep Puri Makes Fresh Claim On Meeting With Jeffrey Epstein
Speaking at a presser in Indore, Puri said the matter was blown out of proportion by opposition to score political points.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Indore: Union Petroleum Minister and senior BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri has said that he was a private citizen of the United States when he met Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender. Puri's remarks come a month after the US State Department released a photograph showing Puri seated across Epstein.
Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of an event on the Constitution Day, Puri said, “I was not serving as India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. I was a private citizen living in New York. During that period, I met many prominent individuals”.
“Someone had produced a photograph in which I and another person were seen sitting far apart. What else do you want to know. Do you want to hold a separate session on this? I have done a press conference on this. The matter was blown out of proportion by those looking to score political points,” Puri said.
Puri was under opposition fire after the US State Department released his photograph with Epstein last month. With the photograph coinciding with the India visit of US Secretary of State at the time, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioning whom the US was trying to “blackmail”.
Earlier, in February this year, Puri had refuted allegations made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi regarding Epstein Files asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "no connection" with Epstein files and that the claims were “baseless".
Puri said he had met Epstein a total of four times in nine years. "He told me your name is in interesting places. I had sent him a note clarifying that between 2009, when I went to New York, and 2017, I met Epstein a total of 4 times. Four times in 9 years, I was a member of the IPI appointed to see if the UN is fit for purpose on its 75th anniversary. I had no independent meetings with Epstein. The allegations against Epstein are about sexual favour; they are about paedophilia, about other wrongdoings...I have nothing to do with that," Puri had said.
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