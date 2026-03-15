ETV Bharat / bharat

Wary Congress Continues To Keep Its MLAs In Himachal Day Ahead Of Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls

Shimla: With just a day left for the polling for Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, a wary Congress party continues to keep its flock in the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

The party MLAs presently stationed in Kufri are expected to be brought to Shimla and later to Parwanoo on the border with Haryana. Sources said the decision to move the MLAs from Kufri has been taken on account of the change in weather conditions.

The party has taken its legislators to Himachal Pradesh with a view to counter any possibility of cross-voting. In an otherwise mundane poll where both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have won one seat each, the entry of a BJP affiliate as an independent candidate has upset the poll calculations.

The presence of its MLAs in Kufri and their visit to Chail is being presented as a sightseeing trip by the Congress. Incidentally, Himachal Pradesh is the state where the Congress candidate had lost to his BJP counterpart after a draw of lots when six Congress legislators had jumped the fence in 2024.

The Haryana Congress MLAs arrived in the hills of Shimla on March 13. Their presence transformed the tourist spot Kufri into a political hotspot. Photos of the MLAs arriving in Shimla brought back the memories of the Rajya Sabha poll of February 2024, where Congress’s Abhishek Manu Singhvi had lost to the BJP’s Harsh Mahajan through a draw of lots after they stood tied with 34 votes each.