Wary Congress Continues To Keep Its MLAs In Himachal Day Ahead Of Haryana Rajya Sabha Polls
The party MLAs presently stationed in Kufri are expected to be brought to Shimla and later to Parwanoo on the border with Haryana
Published : March 15, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Shimla: With just a day left for the polling for Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, a wary Congress party continues to keep its flock in the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.
The party MLAs presently stationed in Kufri are expected to be brought to Shimla and later to Parwanoo on the border with Haryana. Sources said the decision to move the MLAs from Kufri has been taken on account of the change in weather conditions.
The party has taken its legislators to Himachal Pradesh with a view to counter any possibility of cross-voting. In an otherwise mundane poll where both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have won one seat each, the entry of a BJP affiliate as an independent candidate has upset the poll calculations.
The presence of its MLAs in Kufri and their visit to Chail is being presented as a sightseeing trip by the Congress. Incidentally, Himachal Pradesh is the state where the Congress candidate had lost to his BJP counterpart after a draw of lots when six Congress legislators had jumped the fence in 2024.
The Haryana Congress MLAs arrived in the hills of Shimla on March 13. Their presence transformed the tourist spot Kufri into a political hotspot. Photos of the MLAs arriving in Shimla brought back the memories of the Rajya Sabha poll of February 2024, where Congress’s Abhishek Manu Singhvi had lost to the BJP’s Harsh Mahajan through a draw of lots after they stood tied with 34 votes each.
Singhvi had challenged the election in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, where it is still being heard. Six Congress and three independent MLAs had voted for Mahajan in this poll.
Rajya Sabha polls have been a debacle for the Congress on the last two occasions, where factionalism and cross-voting had played truant for the grand old party.
A Shimla-based senior political observer, Prakash Bharadwaj, said, “Congress leaders seem to lack political commitment to their party. This is the reason for Haryana Congress MLAs arriving in Shimla. The top leadership has failed to reinforce its views among the party leaders. This has led to the possibility of Congress leaders splitting. This was also seen in the last Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh and now the Congress seems apprehensive about the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana."
In the 2022 Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana, a BJP-supported independent candidate, Kartikeya Sharma, had managed to win the second seat in the offing while the Congress candidate Ajay Maken had lost. Kartikeya is the son of former Congress minister Vinod Sharma.
This time again, there are two seats in the offing in Haryana for which voting is to be held on March 16. The BJP and the Congress have fielded one candidate each in Sanjay Bhatia and Karamvir Singh Boudh. However, the entry of Satish Nandal as a third independent candidate has made matters interesting. Haryana Assembly has 90 seats, of which the BJP has 48 and the Congress 37. The Indian National Lok Dal has three members and the remaining three are independents.