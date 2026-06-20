ETV Bharat / bharat

Warship-Maker GRSE Conferred 'Navratna' Status; Defining Moment For Company, Says CMD

Kolkata: PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has been conferred with the coveted ‘Navratna’ status by the Department of Public Enterprises, a senior official said on Saturday.

"GRSE was accorded ‘Navratna’ status on Friday in recognition of the defence shipyard's consistent financial and physical performance over the years," the official said in a statement. A ‘Navratna’ status facilitates public sector enterprises to make larger investments, enhancing financial and operational autonomy, he said.

The Kolkata-based warship-maker's revenue from operations has grown from Rs 1,754 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal to Rs 7,002 crore in 2025-26, an increase of nearly 300 per cent, the GRSE official said.