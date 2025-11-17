'Warrants Unusual Order…': Supreme Court Restrains Courts From Releasing Accused In 'Digital Arrest' Fraud
The bench took on record the intervention application filed by the Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA).
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday restrained the courts from releasing from prison the accused who had duped a 72-year-old woman advocate of the apex court of Rs 3.29 crore through 'digital arrest' fraud.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench took on record the intervention application filed by the Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA). The lawyers’ association took up the case of the woman lawyer and sought strict action against the accused.
SCAORA president Vipin Nair submitted that the elderly woman lawyer lost her savings. He stressed that the accused, who were arrested following the registration of the FIR in May this year, are about to be released on statutory bail.
The bench observed that it has to deal with these cases sternly so that the right message is sent, and added, “an unusual phenomenon needs unusual intervention”.
"Meanwhile, the suspect Vijay Khanna and other co-accused shall not be released by any court. They can approach this court for any relief”, said the bench. The bench told Nair that it is not against anyone's life and liberty, and added, “but this case warrants unusual orders….”.
Nair submitted that police were able to recover over Rs 42 lakh from the accused but the case shows procedural vacuum and investigative paralysis surrounding such crimes.
It was argued before the bench that despite the magistrate's direction for depositing the money in the victim's bank account, the bank declined to accept.
The bench said that pan-guidelines will soon be coming up, and for agencies it will be an eye-opener. The bench was informed that the fraudsters were so convincing that the woman paid the amount after breaking her fixed deposits. Nair said that cyber criminals were targeting unsuspecting elderly people and not the young, and taking away their life savings.
A counsel pointed out that India has not ratified a United Nations treaty on cybercrime which would help it in tracing these criminals across borders. The bench asked Mehta to look into the issue and scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 24.
The bench asked advocate NS Nappinai, who has been appointed amicus curiae in the matter, that soon she will be asked to give an advertisement across India asking people to get in touch with her about such cybercrimes so that the exact magnitude of the crime can be known.
Digital arrest is a growing form of cybercrime in which fraudsters pose as law enforcement or court officials or personnel from government agencies to intimidate victims through audio and video calls. They hold victims’ hostage and put pressure on them to pay money.
On November 3, the apex court had said that scores of victims’, especially the elderly in the country, have been scammed of more than Rs 3,000 crore by fraudsters through digital arrests, and wondered, what would be the suffering at the global level? “We have to strengthen the hands of our agencies through judicial orders. We are determined to deal with these crimes with iron hands,” the bench observed.
On October 17, the apex court took serious note of the digital arrest of a senior citizen couple, on the basis of forged orders of the apex court and probe agencies by fraudsters to extort Rs 1.05 crore, and issued notice to the Centre, CBI and others after registering a suo motu case relating to digital arrests scams resulting into defrauding of senior citizens of their life savings. The apex court sought the response of the Centre, CBI in a case registered as suo motu after the 73-year-old woman wrote to Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.
The court noted the instant suo moto writ petition has been taken due to a complaint filed by a senior citizen couple from Ambala, who have been defrauded of their life savings through digital arrest scam affected between September 3, 2025 and September 16, 2025.
