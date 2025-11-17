ETV Bharat / bharat

'Warrants Unusual Order…': Supreme Court Restrains Courts From Releasing Accused In 'Digital Arrest' Fraud

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday restrained the courts from releasing from prison the accused who had duped a 72-year-old woman advocate of the apex court of Rs 3.29 crore through 'digital arrest' fraud.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench took on record the intervention application filed by the Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA). The lawyers’ association took up the case of the woman lawyer and sought strict action against the accused.

SCAORA president Vipin Nair submitted that the elderly woman lawyer lost her savings. He stressed that the accused, who were arrested following the registration of the FIR in May this year, are about to be released on statutory bail.

The bench observed that it has to deal with these cases sternly so that the right message is sent, and added, “an unusual phenomenon needs unusual intervention”.

"Meanwhile, the suspect Vijay Khanna and other co-accused shall not be released by any court. They can approach this court for any relief”, said the bench. The bench told Nair that it is not against anyone's life and liberty, and added, “but this case warrants unusual orders….”.

Nair submitted that police were able to recover over Rs 42 lakh from the accused but the case shows procedural vacuum and investigative paralysis surrounding such crimes.

It was argued before the bench that despite the magistrate's direction for depositing the money in the victim's bank account, the bank declined to accept.