ETV Bharat / bharat

Waris Punjab De Leaders, Workers Protest In Chandigarh Demanding Release Of MP Amritpal Singh

Chandigarh: Leaders and workers of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) clashed with police during a protest in Chandigarh here on Wednesday. They were demanding the release of party MP Amritpal Singh and other detainees.

A heavy police force was deployed, and barricades were put up at the Chandigarh-Mohali border to stop the protesters from moving ahead. The protesters raised slogans demanding the release of Amritpal Singh and other Sikh detainees.

Police on Wednesday used water cannons to disperse leaders and workers of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De who were protesting in Chandigarh, demanding the release of party MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh leaders.

An Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) worker climbs over a water cannon vehicle during a protest demanding the release of party MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh leaders.

Waris Punjab De Leaders, Workers Protest In Chandigarh Demanding Release Of MP Amritpal Singh (Screengrab of ANI Video)

Amritpal is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail after he was detained under the NSA following his arrest on April 23, 2023. He lived in Dubai before returning to Punjab in 2022, following the death of Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistani organisation, Waris Punjab De.