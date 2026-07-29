Waris Punjab De Leaders, Workers Protest In Chandigarh Demanding Release Of MP Amritpal Singh
Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) protested in Chandigarh demanding MP Amritpal Singh’s release; police used water cannons and issued traffic diversions amid heavy security.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Chandigarh: Leaders and workers of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) clashed with police during a protest in Chandigarh here on Wednesday. They were demanding the release of party MP Amritpal Singh and other detainees.
A heavy police force was deployed, and barricades were put up at the Chandigarh-Mohali border to stop the protesters from moving ahead. The protesters raised slogans demanding the release of Amritpal Singh and other Sikh detainees.
Police on Wednesday used water cannons to disperse leaders and workers of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De who were protesting in Chandigarh, demanding the release of party MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh leaders.
An Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) worker climbs over a water cannon vehicle during a protest demanding the release of party MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh leaders.
Amritpal is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail after he was detained under the NSA following his arrest on April 23, 2023. He lived in Dubai before returning to Punjab in 2022, following the death of Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistani organisation, Waris Punjab De.
On February 23, 2023, Amritpal was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.
His detention has been extended twice, once in April 2024 and for the second time in April 2025, since he was taken into custody in 2023. After the latest extension of his detention in April 2025, the pro-Khalistani leader moved to the Supreme Court.
Traffic advisory in Chandigarh
Due to the protest, Chandigarh Police has issued a special traffic advisory for Wednesday. Vehicular movement on Sarovar Marg, from the Mohali border (behind Burail Jail) to the Sector-50/51 roundabout, and onward to the Sector-44/45 light point, will be partially diverted and restricted starting from the morning.
Additionally, traffic diversions will be implemented on Vikas Marg, covering the route from the Sector-43/44/51/52 roundabout (ISBT roundabout) to the Sector-44/45 roundabout (Gaushala roundabout), continuing to the Sector-45/46-49/50 roundabout. Traffic flow may also be impacted at the Sector-43/44 and Sector-45/46 light points.
Chandigarh Traffic Police advises interstate buses to use alternative routes to access Sector-43 ISBT. The public is urged to seek alternative routes to avoid congestion and to monitor Chandigarh Traffic Police’s social media channels for real-time traffic updates. The police also appeal to everyone to maintain peace and avoid any disturbances.
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