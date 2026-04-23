Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh Arrested Again In Dibrugarh After NSA Expiry In Ajnala Case
Police re-arrest Amritpal Singh after NSA ends, takes him into custody in the Ajnala case, with trial set to begin while he remains in Dibrugarh.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Dibrugarh: Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was arrested again on Thursday at Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail, immediately after his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) expired on Wednesday night.
A Punjab Police team from Amritsar (Rural), led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police and camping in Dibrugarh since April 19, carried out the arrest in connection with the Ajnala police station attack case (2023). He was produced before a court virtually and remanded to two-day Punjab Police custody for interrogation.
Officials said Amritpal Singh will continue to remain lodged in the high-security Dibrugarh jail, with all further legal proceedings to be conducted via video conferencing due to security concerns.
HC Nod, Process Accelerates
The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted the state government permission to formally arrest Amritpal in the Ajnala case after his NSA detention expired.
The court also allowed police and judicial remand proceedings to be conducted virtually, enabling authorities to avoid transporting him to Punjab. Officials said the fresh arrest paves the way for long-pending trial proceedings to begin.
Amritpal Singh, the MP from Khadoor Sahib, has been lodged in Dibrugarh jail since April 23, 2023, after being arrested in Punjab’s Moga district.
Ajnala Case And Charges
The case relates to February 2023, when Amritpal Singh and his supporters allegedly stormed the Ajnala police station, broke barricades and clashed with police personnel to secure the release of an aide. He has been named the prime accused in the case.
Charges have been framed against 41 accused under multiple IPC sections, including attempt to murder, assault on public servants, criminal conspiracy, rioting and unlawful assembly, along with provisions of the Arms Act. Officials said the fresh arrest will now allow the trial to formally proceed.
Multiple Cases, Political Role
Apart from the Ajnala case, over a dozen cases are pending against Amritpal Singh across Punjab, linked to incidents of violence and intimidation. He is also named as an accused in a 2024 murder case. Despite being in jail, Amritpal Singh won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in 2024 as an Independent candidate and briefly attended Parliament after being granted parole.
With the latest arrest, the Punjab Police is expected to continue interrogation and complete legal formalities, while Amritpal Singh remains in custody in Dibrugarh as trial proceedings move forward.
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