ETV Bharat / bharat

Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh Arrested Again In Dibrugarh After NSA Expiry In Ajnala Case

Dibrugarh: Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh was arrested again on Thursday at Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail, immediately after his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) expired on Wednesday night.

A Punjab Police team from Amritsar (Rural), led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police and camping in Dibrugarh since April 19, carried out the arrest in connection with the Ajnala police station attack case (2023). He was produced before a court virtually and remanded to two-day Punjab Police custody for interrogation.

Officials said Amritpal Singh will continue to remain lodged in the high-security Dibrugarh jail, with all further legal proceedings to be conducted via video conferencing due to security concerns.

HC Nod, Process Accelerates

The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted the state government permission to formally arrest Amritpal in the Ajnala case after his NSA detention expired.

The court also allowed police and judicial remand proceedings to be conducted virtually, enabling authorities to avoid transporting him to Punjab. Officials said the fresh arrest paves the way for long-pending trial proceedings to begin.

Amritpal Singh, the MP from Khadoor Sahib, has been lodged in Dibrugarh jail since April 23, 2023, after being arrested in Punjab’s Moga district.