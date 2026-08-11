ETV Bharat / bharat

Warfare Shifting To Asymmetric, Saturation Attacks: DRDO official

Bengaluru: Warfare is undergoing a major transformation towards asymmetric and saturation attacks, with drones and emerging technologies playing an increasingly important role, C K Das, Director General, Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS), DRDO, said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of NETRA 2026, a two-day premier national seminar dedicated to advancing innovation and collaboration in Electronic Warfare, Digital twin and Mission-Critical System Design here.

Das said India needs to build a layered defence architecture by integrating technologies ranging from long-range missiles and radars to electronic warfare systems, directed-energy weapons and drones.

“Today the warfare has transformed. The warfare has transformed to asymmetric warfare. It has transformed to saturation attack. It has transformed essentially to the warfare of economics more than the agility, more than the depth of the power you have. A tiny drone can create the insect and inflict the injury across the domain," he said.

He referred to the growing use of Kamikaze and Shahed drones and said the economics of warfare would increasingly determine the choice of weapons.

“Maybe your S-400 can always nullify your Shahed, but you have to compute the cost of a Shahed versus the cost of a 400. So if you want to sustain a warfare, if you want to have a prolonged warfare where you have to be designated to be a global leader, then more accuracy is definitely important. Control algorithm is very important, but the most important is going to be the cheapest way to negotiate the target," he said.

On India's defence preparedness, Das said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Sudarshan Chakra" vision would require multiple technologies to work together.