Warfare Increasingly Becoming Non-Kinetic, Non-Contact: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said warfare is increasingly becoming "non-kinetic and non-contact" and therefore demands a response that requires military strength, intellectual prowess and moral preparedness.

In his address at an event held here at Manekshaw Centre to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he also said that youths need to have a role in various fields, including think-tanks, laboratories and the battlefield.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also addressed the gathering of army officials, students and defence experts at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue: Young Leaders Forum hosted by the Army and defence think-tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies. In his keynote address, the Army chief emphasised the evolving nature of warfare and the responses needed in this scenario.