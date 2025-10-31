ETV Bharat / bharat

Warfare Increasingly Becoming Non-Kinetic, Non-Contact: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi also said that youths need to have a role in various fields, including think-tanks, laboratories and the battlefield.

FILE- Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi
FILE- Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 31, 2025 at 1:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said warfare is increasingly becoming "non-kinetic and non-contact" and therefore demands a response that requires military strength, intellectual prowess and moral preparedness.

In his address at an event held here at Manekshaw Centre to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he also said that youths need to have a role in various fields, including think-tanks, laboratories and the battlefield.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also addressed the gathering of army officials, students and defence experts at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue: Young Leaders Forum hosted by the Army and defence think-tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies. In his keynote address, the Army chief emphasised the evolving nature of warfare and the responses needed in this scenario.

He said, "Warfare is increasingly becoming non-kinetic and non-contact," and, therefore, the response demands military strength, intellectual prowess and moral preparedness. Col Sofiya Qureshi, who was one of the prominent faces in media briefings on Operation Sindoor, also attended the event.

It was announced at the event that Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025 will be held in November on the theme "Reform to Transform: Sashakt and Aur Surakshit Bharat" on November 27-28.

Also Read:

  1. Army Chief Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers In Central Sector, Reaffirms Border Security Commitment
  2. Army Chiefs Of India, France Meet In Delhi; Discuss Ways To Expand Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

TAGGED:

ARMY CHIEF GEN UPENDRA DWIVEDI
VALLABHBHAI 150TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY
UNION MINISTER KIREN RIJIJU
ARMY CHIEF GEN DWIVEDI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.