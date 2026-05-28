ETV Bharat / bharat

Tough Times Ahead For Domestic Air Travel As Airlines Hit Survival Button, Set To Slash 250 Daily Flights

New Delhi: India’s aviation sector is entering a difficult phase as rising fuel prices, geopolitical tensions and weakening demand force airlines to cut operations and rethink expansion plans. Aviation experts say airlines are now shifting into “survival mode” amid soaring operational costs linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“The current aviation slowdown is not just about demand, it is a geopolitical fuel and airspace crisis reshaping airline economics,” aviation expert Ajay Jasra told ETV Bharat.

Tier-2 Sectors To Be Hit Hard, First

“Airlines are now prioritising survival and profitability over expansion, with Tier-2 connectivity likely to bear the biggest pressure,” he added.

According to Jasra, the impact will be most visible on secondary business corridors such as Nagpur, Indore, Raipur, Ranchi, Surat, Vadodara, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam, where air travel depends heavily on SME movement and price-sensitive passengers.

“Routes like Nagpur-Bengaluru, Nagpur-Kolkata, Indore-Ahmedabad, Surat-Hyderabad and Vizag-Pune operate on thin margins and lack strong premium traffic. With fuel costs rising sharply due to the Iran conflict and airspace disruptions, airlines are beginning to trim weaker secondary routes,” he said.

The warning comes as Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo together prepare to withdraw nearly 250 domestic flights daily from June onwards. The move is expected to further tighten seat availability and push fares even higher during the summer travel season.

Ajay Jasra (ETV Bharat)

Air India will reportedly reduce nearly 22 per cent of its domestic operations during June and July. The airline currently operates around 500 domestic flights daily, meaning approximately 110 flights may be withdrawn every day. According to data from Air India, the airline plans to significantly reduce its domestic operations in June and July, with only 22,868 flights scheduled compared to 31,184 flights operated during April and May, a decline of nearly 27 per cent.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is also cutting domestic capacity by around 5 per cent, translating into nearly 110 daily flights. Air India Express will reduce around 10 per cent of its domestic operations.

Together, the three airlines account for nearly 90 per cent of India’s domestic aviation market.

Behind Doom & Gloom In The Sector

Industry experts say the cuts are being driven by a sharp spike in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. Domestic ATF prices have risen nearly 25 per cent, while international operations have seen close to a 100 per cent increase in fuel-related expenses because of rerouting and airspace disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

Airlines have already raised fares by 40-50 per cent on several routes and imposed fuel surcharges of Rs 400-450. Experts now believe fares may climb further as flight frequencies reduce.