ETV Bharat / bharat

War Shock Hits Telangana Poultry Sector: Egg Exports Worth Rs 4 Crore Daily Halted

Hyderabad: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has delivered a severe blow to the poultry industry in Telangana, with egg exports valued at nearly Rs 4 crore per day coming to a complete halt over the past ten days. With international flights disrupted and cargo movement restricted, thousands of eggs are now piling up at poultry farms across the state.

Under normal circumstances, a large consignment of eggs produced in Telangana is exported to Gulf countries through air cargo. However, the current conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in restrictions on several flight routes in the region, effectively stopping shipments to overseas markets.

As exports remain suspended, farmers are struggling to manage the excess production. While some large poultry farms are attempting to store eggs temporarily, many smaller farm owners lack adequate storage facilities. These farmers are now forced to offload their stock in local markets at heavily reduced prices.

The impact of the sudden surplus is already visible in the market. On Sunday, the wholesale price of an egg dropped to around Rs 4.20, while retail prices hovered close to Rs 5. Traders say that demand has weakened as shopkeepers already have excess stock and are hesitant to place fresh orders.