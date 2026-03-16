War Shock Hits Telangana Poultry Sector: Egg Exports Worth Rs 4 Crore Daily Halted
Farmers said that due to cargo movement disruptions, they were forced to sell their produce at extremely lower prices.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has delivered a severe blow to the poultry industry in Telangana, with egg exports valued at nearly Rs 4 crore per day coming to a complete halt over the past ten days. With international flights disrupted and cargo movement restricted, thousands of eggs are now piling up at poultry farms across the state.
Under normal circumstances, a large consignment of eggs produced in Telangana is exported to Gulf countries through air cargo. However, the current conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in restrictions on several flight routes in the region, effectively stopping shipments to overseas markets.
As exports remain suspended, farmers are struggling to manage the excess production. While some large poultry farms are attempting to store eggs temporarily, many smaller farm owners lack adequate storage facilities. These farmers are now forced to offload their stock in local markets at heavily reduced prices.
The impact of the sudden surplus is already visible in the market. On Sunday, the wholesale price of an egg dropped to around Rs 4.20, while retail prices hovered close to Rs 5. Traders say that demand has weakened as shopkeepers already have excess stock and are hesitant to place fresh orders.
Retail vendors say their existing inventories are sufficient for several days, further limiting the ability of farmers to sell their produce. This situation has left poultry farmers increasingly worried about mounting losses if the crisis continues.
Reacting to the situation, Mohan Reddy, President of the Telangana Poultry Federation, described the disruption as an “unforeseen calamity” for the poultry sector. “Egg exports from Telangana normally generate about Rs 4 crore every day. With flights stopped, that entire revenue stream has suddenly vanished,” he said.
Industry representatives fear that if the geopolitical tensions persist and air cargo services do not resume soon, the poultry sector could face a deeper financial crisis. Farmers are now urging authorities to explore alternative markets and support mechanisms to prevent heavy losses and stabilize egg prices in the coming weeks.
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