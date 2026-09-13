'War On Iran Should End', Say Kashmir Leaders During Meeting With Iran's Foreign Minister
The leaders were invited by Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali for the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir’s three religious and political leaders met Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
Kashmir’s chief cleric and chairman of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, former minister and Shia leader Imran Ansari, former Hurriyat Conference leader and Shia leader Aga Syed Hassan Al Mosuvi met Araghchi in Delhi. Al Mosuvi's son and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Aga Syed Muntazir also participated in the meeting with the leaders. Mirwaiz said he also met President of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.
The leaders were invited by Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali for the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Mirwaiz said the leaders conveyed their solidarity with the people of Iran during the ongoing war with the US. “We reiterated our consistent belief that war and aggression on Iran should end. Confrontation cannot resolve issues; however grave the differences, the way forward is ultimately through dialogue, diplomacy and engagement,” he said in a post on X.
It was indeed a pleasure to meet with H.E. President of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian ( @drpezeshkian ) and Foreign Minister Mr.Abbas Araghchi ( @araghchi ) during their visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit. My gratitude to ambassador Mohammad Fathali (@iranambindia ) for… pic.twitter.com/ddy7y7MJ5q— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) September 13, 2026
Mirwaiz said unity within the Muslim Ummah is the most important safeguard against political conflicts or sectarian differences which are dividing Muslims amid growing Islamophobia and the immense suffering inflicted upon Iran, Palestine, Lebanon and elsewhere. He said he presented Iran's leadership with a specially crafted walnut-wood model of the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, celebrating the bond between the people of Kashmir and Iran.
“This gift was presented to recall our centuries-old cultural and historical relationship with Iran, in which Persian scholarship, literature, art, craft and spiritually left a deep imprint on Kashmir,” he said.
Muntazir said the people of Iran have shown extraordinary resilience in the face of aggression and pressure, proving once again that there is no place for bullying.
“I also had the opportunity to present my BRICS research to him sharing perspectives on the emerging global order and the potential of BRICS to strengthen multilateralism, cooperation and a more balanced international system,” he said, adding that amid the profound global uncertainty, leaders must work towards a world where dialogue prevails over force, and international law over the law of the powerful.
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