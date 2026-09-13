ETV Bharat / bharat

'War On Iran Should End', Say Kashmir Leaders During Meeting With Iran's Foreign Minister

Srinagar: Kashmir’s three religious and political leaders met Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.



Kashmir’s chief cleric and chairman of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, former minister and Shia leader Imran Ansari, former Hurriyat Conference leader and Shia leader Aga Syed Hassan Al Mosuvi met Araghchi in Delhi. Al Mosuvi's son and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Aga Syed Muntazir also participated in the meeting with the leaders. Mirwaiz said he also met President of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.

The leaders were invited by Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali for the meeting that took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Mirwaiz said the leaders conveyed their solidarity with the people of Iran during the ongoing war with the US. “We reiterated our consistent belief that war and aggression on Iran should end. Confrontation cannot resolve issues; however grave the differences, the way forward is ultimately through dialogue, diplomacy and engagement,” he said in a post on X.