ETV Bharat / bharat

'War No Longer Confined To Gunfire At Borders': Rajnath Singh Calls For Highest Level Of Operational Readiness By Defence Forces

Siliguri: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon the Defence Forces to maintain the highest level of operational readiness, with special focus on strengthening domain awareness, cyber resilience and information integrity to effectively counter emerging security threats.

Singh was addressing soldiers at the Bagdogra Air Force Station in Siliguri where he celebrated Diwali with the soldiers on Saturday.

Pointing out that the security landscape has evolved significantly in the modern era, Singh said that war is no longer confined to mere gunfire at the borders; its scope is far broader.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with soldiers at IAF Station Bagdogra (ETV Bharat)

“It now encompasses unconventional warfare, proxy wars, cyberattacks, drone swarms, and information operations," Singh said. He noted that adversaries, while avoiding direct confrontation, are conspiring to sow confusion among soldiers and the general public by spreading misinformation on social media.

The Defence Minister emphasised that, alongside their military proficiency, it is crucial for the personnel to maintain technological awareness, cyber resilience, and domain awareness. While the use of machinery and technology has increased in modern warfare, Singh identified military discipline and self-confidence as the most potent weapons.

He stated, “No matter how advanced technology may be, it remains meaningless if the soldiers lack discipline and courage. It is discipline that transforms an ordinary soldier into an extraordinary warrior.”