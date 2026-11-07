'War No Longer Confined To Gunfire At Borders': Rajnath Singh Calls For Highest Level Of Operational Readiness By Defence Forces
Addressing soldiers at the IAF Station in Siliguri, Singh said modern warfare encompasses unconventional warfare, proxy wars, cyberattacks, drone swarms, and information operations.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Siliguri: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon the Defence Forces to maintain the highest level of operational readiness, with special focus on strengthening domain awareness, cyber resilience and information integrity to effectively counter emerging security threats.
Singh was addressing soldiers at the Bagdogra Air Force Station in Siliguri where he celebrated Diwali with the soldiers on Saturday.
Pointing out that the security landscape has evolved significantly in the modern era, Singh said that war is no longer confined to mere gunfire at the borders; its scope is far broader.
“It now encompasses unconventional warfare, proxy wars, cyberattacks, drone swarms, and information operations," Singh said. He noted that adversaries, while avoiding direct confrontation, are conspiring to sow confusion among soldiers and the general public by spreading misinformation on social media.
The Defence Minister emphasised that, alongside their military proficiency, it is crucial for the personnel to maintain technological awareness, cyber resilience, and domain awareness. While the use of machinery and technology has increased in modern warfare, Singh identified military discipline and self-confidence as the most potent weapons.
He stated, “No matter how advanced technology may be, it remains meaningless if the soldiers lack discipline and courage. It is discipline that transforms an ordinary soldier into an extraordinary warrior.”
The Defence Minister paid tribute to the sacrifices of the soldiers stationed at the borders who spend such festive occasions away from their families and loved ones.
“I know that on this festive day, you miss your homes. Yet, carrying those memories in your hearts, you remain steadfastly committed to the nation's security. Your sacrifice cannot be expressed in words; I salute your dedication," he said.
Extending his Diwali greetings to the Commanding Officer and other personnel, Singh noted that he had not come to deliver a formal speech, “but rather to share the joy of Diwali with my own family, the armed forces and to boost their morale”.
Highlighting the strategic and military significance of the Bagdogra region, he reminded them that the Bagdogra Air Force Station plays a vital role in safeguarding the borders of Northeast India. Describing the base as a "strong shield" for the protection of the eastern region, he instructed the personnel to maintain a state of high alert and constant 'combat readiness.'
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