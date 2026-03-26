ETV Bharat / bharat

'War Drives Up Prices Even In The US; Economic Growth Hinges On Integrating MSMEs Into Export Chain'

Hyderabad: Renowned economist and former chief economic advisor to the Indian government, Arvind Subramanian said that due to the conflict involving Iran, prices and costs have risen across the board even in the United States, leaving the local populace dissatisfied. He suggested that issues arising from this conflict, such as shortages and price hikes in petroleum and gas products in India, should not be viewed merely as temporary setbacks, but rather, be approached with a focus on long-term, sustainable solutions. He shared these insights in an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, while visiting Hyderabad.

Subramanian emphasised the need for India to reduce its heavy reliance on imported petroleum products, and further noted that promoting the use of alternative energy sources, specifically by boosting the production and consumption of green energy, offers a viable solution.

He pointed out that China has, for many years, been actively increasing its solar and wind power generation, while simultaneously encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles. He also remarked that the Revanth Reddy-led government in Telangana is moving in the right direction, in its efforts to boost state revenue.

ETV Bharat: The price of a barrel of crude has crossed the US$ 100 mark. Are India's current forex reserves sufficient to ensure economic stability and help achieve projected growth rate targets?

Arvind Subramanian: The exchange value of the Rupee is depreciating against the US Dollar. The supply of gas and fertilisers is being impacted. If the conflict proves to be temporary, one viable approach is to utilise forex reserves to prevent a depreciation in the currency's exchange value. However, if the situation persists over the long term, precautionary measures must be implemented to prevent the fiscal deficit from widening, and to shield other economic sectors from adverse effects.

ETVB: How ​​should our country respond to situations akin to the US-Israel war on Iran?

AS: In such circumstances, a two-pronged approach is required. First, we must assess how long such crises are likely to persist. If the disruption is expected to be temporary, the Central government should absorb the additional expenditure through the Budget. But if it is anticipated to be a prolonged affair, the price of LPG may need to be increased to a certain extent. Furthermore, supplies from other nations must be ramped up through every available alternative channel.

ETVB: What strategies are necessary for India to achieve a GDP growth rate of 8 per cent?

AS: Exports are the only viable solution. While our country is geographically vast, the value of our domestic market constitutes a very small fraction of the total value of the global market. I state this with absolute statistical precision, based on extensive global analysis. Our domestic market alone is insufficient to sustain a growth rate of 7-8 per cent. If we rely solely on the domestic market, our growth rate will inevitably remain capped within the 3-4 per cent range.

ETVB: In the Union Budget, the allocation of funds for fertiliser subsidies was reduced by 8.4 per cent, compared to the previous year. How should the additional burden from the ongoing conflict be managed?

AS: The Central government is already incurring substantial expenditure on fertiliser subsidies. Increasing prices to a certain extent and passing a portion of the cost to farmers has thus become unavoidable. The exceptionally high consumption of fertilisers in our country is a direct result of the excessive subsidies provided. Unless consumption is effectively regulated, no amount of financial allocation will ever be sufficient to meet the demand. Farmers must be sensitised about the need to reduce consumption.

ETVB: You have previously advocated for cash transfer schemes. Is it appropriate for state governments to borrow funds merely to facilitate cash transfers?

AS: Schemes that involve pledging assets and securing off-budget loans to fund cash transfers are inappropriate. What I previously advocated was for cash transfers designed to ensure a minimum basic income. Extending cash transfers and distributing subsidies to the middle class and the wealthy is not a sound policy.