'War Drives Up Prices Even In The US; Economic Growth Hinges On Integrating MSMEs Into Export Chain'
In an interview to Mangamoori Srinivas of Eenadu-ETV Bharat, renowned economist Arvind Subramanian also praises the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Renowned economist and former chief economic advisor to the Indian government, Arvind Subramanian said that due to the conflict involving Iran, prices and costs have risen across the board even in the United States, leaving the local populace dissatisfied. He suggested that issues arising from this conflict, such as shortages and price hikes in petroleum and gas products in India, should not be viewed merely as temporary setbacks, but rather, be approached with a focus on long-term, sustainable solutions. He shared these insights in an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, while visiting Hyderabad.
Subramanian emphasised the need for India to reduce its heavy reliance on imported petroleum products, and further noted that promoting the use of alternative energy sources, specifically by boosting the production and consumption of green energy, offers a viable solution.
He pointed out that China has, for many years, been actively increasing its solar and wind power generation, while simultaneously encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles. He also remarked that the Revanth Reddy-led government in Telangana is moving in the right direction, in its efforts to boost state revenue.
ETV Bharat: The price of a barrel of crude has crossed the US$ 100 mark. Are India's current forex reserves sufficient to ensure economic stability and help achieve projected growth rate targets?
Arvind Subramanian: The exchange value of the Rupee is depreciating against the US Dollar. The supply of gas and fertilisers is being impacted. If the conflict proves to be temporary, one viable approach is to utilise forex reserves to prevent a depreciation in the currency's exchange value. However, if the situation persists over the long term, precautionary measures must be implemented to prevent the fiscal deficit from widening, and to shield other economic sectors from adverse effects.
ETVB: How should our country respond to situations akin to the US-Israel war on Iran?
AS: In such circumstances, a two-pronged approach is required. First, we must assess how long such crises are likely to persist. If the disruption is expected to be temporary, the Central government should absorb the additional expenditure through the Budget. But if it is anticipated to be a prolonged affair, the price of LPG may need to be increased to a certain extent. Furthermore, supplies from other nations must be ramped up through every available alternative channel.
ETVB: What strategies are necessary for India to achieve a GDP growth rate of 8 per cent?
AS: Exports are the only viable solution. While our country is geographically vast, the value of our domestic market constitutes a very small fraction of the total value of the global market. I state this with absolute statistical precision, based on extensive global analysis. Our domestic market alone is insufficient to sustain a growth rate of 7-8 per cent. If we rely solely on the domestic market, our growth rate will inevitably remain capped within the 3-4 per cent range.
ETVB: In the Union Budget, the allocation of funds for fertiliser subsidies was reduced by 8.4 per cent, compared to the previous year. How should the additional burden from the ongoing conflict be managed?
AS: The Central government is already incurring substantial expenditure on fertiliser subsidies. Increasing prices to a certain extent and passing a portion of the cost to farmers has thus become unavoidable. The exceptionally high consumption of fertilisers in our country is a direct result of the excessive subsidies provided. Unless consumption is effectively regulated, no amount of financial allocation will ever be sufficient to meet the demand. Farmers must be sensitised about the need to reduce consumption.
ETVB: You have previously advocated for cash transfer schemes. Is it appropriate for state governments to borrow funds merely to facilitate cash transfers?
AS: Schemes that involve pledging assets and securing off-budget loans to fund cash transfers are inappropriate. What I previously advocated was for cash transfers designed to ensure a minimum basic income. Extending cash transfers and distributing subsidies to the middle class and the wealthy is not a sound policy.
ETVB: Is it feasible to achieve the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' objective without a fundamental rethinking of India's trade strategies?
AS: Signing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) leads to an increase in exports. The US's decision to reduce tariffs from 50 per cent to 18 per cent will significantly benefit our exports. Currently, India's share of global manufacturing exports stands at a mere 3 per cent. The Chinese government successfully integrated its MSMEs into the export value chain, enabling them to establish a firm foothold. If our country were to similarly integrate its small-scale industries into the export value chain, it would result in increased national income.
ETVB: What is your opinion on the argument put forward by state governments that countries like the US borrow on a massive scale, and therefore, their own borrowing levels are relatively modest?
AS: That comparison is fundamentally flawed. Developed nations possess significantly larger budgets and resources. Moreover, the interest rates on new loans secured by those countries range between a mere 2-3 per cent. In contrast, several states in India are becoming entangled in financial crises because they are securing new loans at exorbitant interest rates, ranging between 8-10 per cent. Borrowing heavily yields benefits for governments only if the funds are invested in developmental projects that generate additional revenue.
ETVB: Concerns are being raised that Artificial Intelligence will have a severe impact on the IT sector. How should states like Telangana address and overcome this challenge?
AS: The adoption of AI should be viewed as an opportunity to enhance both revenue generation and administrative efficiency. AI opens up avenues for investment in new and emerging sectors. The focus should be on identifying how existing processes and systems can be optimised through the application of AI. For instance, utilising AI to identify and apprehend tax evaders would result in increased revenue for the government. Similarly, several countries are successfully curbing agricultural waste by leveraging AI technologies.
ETVB: Given that the vast majority of power distribution companies (DISCOMs) across the country are currently facing financial crises, is it truly feasible to increase their revenue?
AS: Governments must ensure the full and timely disbursement of subsidy funds owed to DISCOMs. These entities are suffering financially, largely because they remain under public sector ownership. No organisation in any sector can truly thrive or develop in the absence of healthy competition.
ETVB: Given that India has a large population living in poverty, wouldn't the entry of private DISCOMs lead to difficulties and hardships for the people?
AS: No one is advocating for policies that would cause harm or detriment to the poor. That said, it is inappropriate to supply electricity at rates below the average cost to middle-class and high-income families, who have the financial capacity to pay their bills. Even if private DISCOMs enter the sector, they would cooperate in providing free electricity to the poor, provided the state government allocates the necessary funds. It is baffling why wealthy southern states are providing electricity for free, while less-developed states continue to collect charges from the poor. The policies adopted by wealthy states regarding the distribution of electricity subsidies are flawed.
ETVB: What suggestions would you offer to boost Telangana's state revenue?
AS: The Revanth Reddy government is moving in the right direction to enhance revenue in Telangana. There are excellent opportunities within the manufacturing sector. Telangana possesses the potential to lead the nation in pharmaceutical exports. By fostering collaboration between small-scale and large-scale industries, revenue generation can be boosted for both segments. Compared to other regions, the real estate sector in Hyderabad is performing quite well. State governments must focus vigorously on attracting private investments; it is only through a substantial influx of private capital that state revenues will truly grow. It is incorrect to assume that a state's development can be driven solely by funds provided by the Central government.