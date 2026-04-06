War Causing Harm To Entire World, But US And Israel Not Grasping Facts, Says Iran Supreme Leader's Representative
Dr Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader, has arrived in Patna on Monday.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Patna: Iran is not in favour of war, and the current situation must be resolved peacefully and immediately, said Dr Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader, who arrived in Patna on Monday.
Addressing media persons at the airport here before attending a private event in Patna city, Dr Elahi shared his views on the unabated tension in West Asia.
"We do not want the war to drag on. However, the nature of the actions undertaken by the United States and Israel is, from the standpoint of global trust, absolutely unacceptable," Dr Elahi said.
"This war was launched against Iran. They began targeting Iran. Iran does not want war and wishes to bring it to an immediate halt. Yet, despite this, we are being continuously targeted. Our people are suffering because of this, and the people of many countries are being distressed by this conflict," said Dr. Elahi.
Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi emphasised that the war must cease, as it serves no one's interest. He stated unequivocally that this conflict is causing harm to the entire world — a reality that major nations ought to recognise. He expressed regret that neither Israel nor the United States appears to grasp this fact.
Dr Elahi stated that the United States and Israel are jointly attacking Iran and that Iran stands firm against them. Commenting on the recent statements made by US President Donald Trump, he said, "I do not believe that any President could use such language. We are living in the 21st century, an era in which numerous international organisations and laws exist."
Following 35 days of tension between Iran and Israel, discussions regarding a ceasefire are underway this Monday. However, Donald Trump had also issued a threat via social media, warning that if the government in Tehran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Monday, he would launch an attack on Iran and obliterate its infrastructure.
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2. Airstrikes On Iran Kill More Than 25 As New Ceasefire Proposal Is Shared