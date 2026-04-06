ETV Bharat / bharat

War Causing Harm To Entire World, But US And Israel Not Grasping Facts, Says Iran Supreme Leader's Representative

Patna: Iran is not in favour of war, and the current situation must be resolved peacefully and immediately, said Dr Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader, who arrived in Patna on Monday.

Addressing media persons at the airport here before attending a private event in Patna city, Dr Elahi shared his views on the unabated tension in West Asia.

"We do not want the war to drag on. However, the nature of the actions undertaken by the United States and Israel is, from the standpoint of global trust, absolutely unacceptable," Dr Elahi said.

"This war was launched against Iran. They began targeting Iran. Iran does not want war and wishes to bring it to an immediate halt. Yet, despite this, we are being continuously targeted. Our people are suffering because of this, and the people of many countries are being distressed by this conflict," said Dr. Elahi.