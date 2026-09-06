ETV Bharat / bharat

War Against Drugs: Modi Govt Has Prepared Roadmap To Make India Drug-Free By 2029, Says Shah

Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective that drug-free youth power will lead to Viksit Bharat in 2047, and asserted the Union government has prepared a roadmap to make India drug-free by 2029.

The Modi government is committed to making the country drug-free to realise the dream of a developed India, just as it has worked to end the menace of Naxalism and terrorism, Shah said addressing a press conference here. "It is Narendra Modi’s objective that drug-free youth power will lead to Viksit Bharat in 2047," Shah said.

"Before 2014, the fight against narcotics was largely conducted in small units and isolation. Agencies were often satisfied catching small time accused. Our government is making the fight national security priority," he said. Under the Narendra Modi regime, Jammu and Kashmir is on the path to progress and development after the decline of terrorism, which is gradually approaching zero there, he said.