ETV Bharat / bharat

Wanted To Write About Global Loneliness: Kiran Desai On Her Booker Shortlisted Novel

Kiran Desai, author of "The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny", poses for a photograph, during a photocall for the 6 shortlisted authors for the Booker Prize, in London, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. ( AP )

London: Indian author Kiran Desai, who is in the running for a second Booker Prize in London on Monday for ‘The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny’, said she wanted to write a book about global loneliness that drew on her own “artistic loneliness” as a student in the US.

At a special per-award ceremony at the Southbank Centre in London on Sunday evening, the 54-year-old author joined the five other shortlisted authors for readings and discussions around the themes of their novels that impressed the judging panel of one of the world’s most prestigious literary awards.

Desai, who won the 50,000-pound prize in 2006 with ‘The Inheritance of Loss’, has been working on this novel ever since and lifted the story of Sonia and Sunny from the reams of her writing over those 19 years.

“I wanted to write a book about global loneliness through the lens of a long, unresolved love story,” said Desai.

“The artistic loneliness came early on, when I was a foreign student leaving India for the first time and beginning to write in college in Vermont,” she said, in response to a question about the long years of isolation involved in writing this novel.

“So perhaps this was the beginning of the book, that combination of being physically alone for the first time, but also experiencing that exquisite artistic loneliness of being alone, no eyes on you, completely unselfconscious… I was very lonely writing the book, but I was also very happy writing this book; it felt like a companion,” she shared.

Weighing in at 667 pages, Desai’s novel has been described by the judges as a “vast and immersive” tale about a pair of young Indians in America. If she wins, the author will become the fifth double winner in the Booker Prize’s 56-year history.