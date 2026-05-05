ETV Bharat / bharat

Wanted Criminal Successfully Extradited From UAE: CBI

New Delhi: The CBI has successfully secured the extradition of a fugitive and an Interpol Red Notice subject, Mohammad Navas Kakkat Ismail, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said.

The Delhi Police wanted Ismail in connection with a case of extortion, cheating, criminal misappropriation, forgery, impersonation, participating in an organised crime syndicate, etc., they said.

A key conspirator in a racket involved in extortion by impersonating government officers, Ismail, was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, where he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police, a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

"At the request of Delhi Police, CBI got a Red Notice published against the subject through Interpol channels. Subsequently, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities," the spokesperson for the federal agency said in a statement.