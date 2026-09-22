'Why Should Public Prosecutor Give Up Critical Witnesses?' SC Asks In Lakhimpur Kheri Case
Asks for replacing public prosecutor representing UP government, but leaves monitoring of the case with the Allahabad High Court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing an application by the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur-Kheri violence, wondered why the public prosecutor, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, was giving up on witnesses who appeared vital to its case, and stressed that it wants to see a fair prosecution. The bench went on to ask the UP government to replace the public prosecutor conducting the trial against Ashish Mishra "Monu", son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra "Teni".
The Apex court said it is unusual why, on a date when witnesses are called to testify, the public prosecutor was giving up on critical eyewitnesses. The court was hearing an application moved by the victims, raising concerns over the prosecutor. The application also pointed out that the presiding officer is intimidating witnesses by issuing non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against a witness who had sought exemption from appearance, citing illness.
The matter was heard by a bench, comprising the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the victims.
The bench observed, “Witness warrant goes... The next date is fixed for three other witnesses... And the prosecutor says 'Sir, I do not want to examine all these witnesses…'.”
Submitting that to ensure complete justice, the court had appointed a SIT and is also monitoring the case, Bhushan said the earlier prosecutor, who has been replaced recently, had experience, whereas the current prosecutor has hardly any. He went on to stress that an experienced person should be appointed public prosecutor in the case.
In response, Justice Bagchi said the Apex court has no superintendence on the case. Rather, it is the concerned High Court, and Bhushan can take it up with that HC. “We are monitoring a trial, where we see even a witness warrant is possible…," the bench said.
However, acknowledging Bhushan's plea regarding the public prosecutor, the CJI told the state’s counsel, “Talk to the state government. Let there be some experienced public prosecutor. Do you have a regular public prosecutor in UP?”
The counsel replied in the affirmative. The bench then said that the most senior public prosecutor should be assigned to this case.
Regarding the presiding officer in the case, Bhushan argued, “Your Lordships will be shocked at what he has done in other (linked) cases. He has withdrawn NDPS cases to himself, and granted (the accused) bail. He can't do that.”
"What is unusual is why, on the returnable date, should the prosecutor give up those witnesses?” the bench observed.
Bhushan added that there is an administrative inquiry, which has probably been started against this presiding officer by the HC, and is an averment in his client’s application.
“At the fag end of the trial, he withdraws a large number of SC/ST and NDPS cases — for which there is a special judge — to himself, and grants them bail. This officer is absolutely astounding… He is running havoc over the whole district. How many cases has he withdrawn to himself and acquitted (the accused)? Under the law, he cannot withdraw [these cases] to himself,” argued Bhushan, adding that this presiding officer should be changed, and that there will be complete miscarriage of justice if the officer continues on the case.
“The incident happened took place in broad daylight. The vehicle mowed down many farmers. But they will say no such incident had happened. There is no evidence or site plan of it happening," Bhushan alleged.
He also noted that this is a case in which non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued to a witness, who had produced an illness slip and medical certificate. He added that the police went to this witness’s house and intimidated the family, pursuant to which the witness does not want to appear anymore.
Stressing that it wants to see a fair prosecution, the bench pointed at the conduct of the public prosecutor giving up what appears to be vital witnesses, and said, “The public prosecutor says the witnesses got very unhappy due to the witness warrant issued."
The bench then said the public prosecutor should examine the issue of recalling witnesses and examining them.
Regarding the averments against the presiding officer, the bench directed its registry to forward a copy of Bhushan's application to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, and asked the CJ to look into the matter and take appropriate remedial action.
They also directed the HC to share the report of the action taken by the CJ in a sealed cover. However, they declined to remove the presiding judge, saying that it is only monitoring the trial, that the HC is best placed to deal with the allegations, and that the judicial officer cannot be faulted for issuing NBWs, when this court is constantly issuing orders to expedite the trial.
A total of eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which Ashish Mishra is accused of mowing down farmers in 2021 who were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws, when his father was a minister in the Central government.
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