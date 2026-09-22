ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Should Public Prosecutor Give Up Critical Witnesses?' SC Asks In Lakhimpur Kheri Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing an application by the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur-Kheri violence, wondered why the public prosecutor, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, was giving up on witnesses who appeared vital to its case, and stressed that it wants to see a fair prosecution. The bench went on to ask the UP government to replace the public prosecutor conducting the trial against Ashish Mishra "Monu", son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra "Teni".

The Apex court said it is unusual why, on a date when witnesses are called to testify, the public prosecutor was giving up on critical eyewitnesses. The court was hearing an application moved by the victims, raising concerns over the prosecutor. The application also pointed out that the presiding officer is intimidating witnesses by issuing non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against a witness who had sought exemption from appearance, citing illness.

The matter was heard by a bench, comprising the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the victims.

The bench observed, “Witness warrant goes... The next date is fixed for three other witnesses... And the prosecutor says 'Sir, I do not want to examine all these witnesses…'.”

Submitting that to ensure complete justice, the court had appointed a SIT and is also monitoring the case, Bhushan said the earlier prosecutor, who has been replaced recently, had experience, whereas the current prosecutor has hardly any. He went on to stress that an experienced person should be appointed public prosecutor in the case.

In response, Justice Bagchi said the Apex court has no superintendence on the case. Rather, it is the concerned High Court, and Bhushan can take it up with that HC. “We are monitoring a trial, where we see even a witness warrant is possible…," the bench said.

However, acknowledging Bhushan's plea regarding the public prosecutor, the CJI told the state’s counsel, “Talk to the state government. Let there be some experienced public prosecutor. Do you have a regular public prosecutor in UP?”

The counsel replied in the affirmative. The bench then said that the most senior public prosecutor should be assigned to this case.

Regarding the presiding officer in the case, Bhushan argued, “Your Lordships will be shocked at what he has done in other (linked) cases. He has withdrawn NDPS cases to himself, and granted (the accused) bail. He can't do that.”

"What is unusual is why, on the returnable date, should the prosecutor give up those witnesses?” the bench observed.