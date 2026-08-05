ETV Bharat / bharat

Want To Return, But Bangladesh Won't Let Me: Taslima Nasrin Leaves Kolkata With Emotional Message

Kolkata: An exiled writer advocating for the democratic rights of another exiled political leader. That's what transpired when controversial exiled Bangladesh writer Taslima Nasrin, speaking to reporters at the airport before leaving Kolkata on Wednesday morning, said, "I have been in exile for 32 years. I want to return to Bangladesh, but I am not allowed to do so."

Already on Tuesday, after laying a wreath at the memorial of early 20th century Bengali feminist thinker, writer, educator Begum Rokeya in Panihati, Nasrin had spoken about Sheikh Hasina, who has taken refuge in India: "The Bangladesh government has banned Sheikh Hasina's party; that ban should be lifted. Hasina is not being allowed to return to her country. I want her to be allowed to go back. Let her return home and engage in politics."

Regarding democracy in Bangladesh, she said, "All political parties should be allowed. I am opposed to religious politics; politics based on religion is inherently misogynistic. A democratic country must have an opposition party, and that opposition must have the freedom of expression. Hasina should return to her country. I believe in democracy."

On Begum Rokeya, Nasrin said, "Begum Rokeya was a progressive writer who opposed fundamentalism. After her death in 1932, Muslim fundamentalists did not allow her body to be buried anywhere in Kolkata. A progressive individual from Panihati secretly contacted her family. He informed them that he owned private land in Panihati and offered to let them bury the writer's body there if they wished. And so, her body was secretly buried in Panihati under the cover of darkness. I have come to pay tribute to that progressive writer."