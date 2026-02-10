ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Want To Know If There Is Nationwide Network Behind Children Going Missing’, SC To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central government to ascertain whether there is a nationwide network or state-specific group behind the incidents of children going missing from different parts of the country.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan.

"We want to know whether there is a nationwide network or state-specific group behind these incidents where children go missing. Is it a pattern or just a random incident?" asked the bench.

The bench stressed on the need to ascertain whether there is a pattern behind these incidents or if they are random ones, and asked the Centre to collate data from all states. The bench suggested that the Centre could interview children who have been rescued to identify those responsible for such incidents.

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, said some states have given their data on missing children and that of prosecution. However, Bhati pointed out that around a dozen states have not given their data, and emphasised that analysis can be made after the Centre accesses complete data.

The bench expressed its discontent with the states that have not furnished the data, and said it may pass harsh orders if needed.