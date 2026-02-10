‘Want To Know If There Is Nationwide Network Behind Children Going Missing’, SC To Centre
In December 2025, Supreme Court had directed the Centre to furnish nationwide data on missing children during the last six years.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 10, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central government to ascertain whether there is a nationwide network or state-specific group behind the incidents of children going missing from different parts of the country.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan.
"We want to know whether there is a nationwide network or state-specific group behind these incidents where children go missing. Is it a pattern or just a random incident?" asked the bench.
The bench stressed on the need to ascertain whether there is a pattern behind these incidents or if they are random ones, and asked the Centre to collate data from all states. The bench suggested that the Centre could interview children who have been rescued to identify those responsible for such incidents.
Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, said some states have given their data on missing children and that of prosecution. However, Bhati pointed out that around a dozen states have not given their data, and emphasised that analysis can be made after the Centre accesses complete data.
The bench expressed its discontent with the states that have not furnished the data, and said it may pass harsh orders if needed.
Senior advocate Aparna Bhatt said the Centre has taken the initiative and direction should be issued to all states to furnish the data.
The apex court made these observations while hearing a plea by an NGO ‘Guria Swayam Sevi Sansthan’, which highlighted the rising number of children who remain untraced across the states.
The apex court in December, last year, had directed the Centre to furnish six years of nationwide data on missing children and to appoint a dedicated officer in the Union Home Ministry for ensuring effective coordination with states and union territories in compiling such data.
The bench had earlier directed all states and union territories to depute dedicated nodal officers to oversee cases of missing children and to ensure that such details are promptly uploaded on a portal run by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
The apex court in November, last year, had expressed its concern over a news report that claimed that a child goes missing in the country every eight minutes, and described it as a serious issue.
