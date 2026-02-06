Want To Get MBBS Degree Abroad? You'll Have To Pass The FMGE When You Return. Know The Pitfalls
Only 21.6% of Indian students who pursue MBBS degrees abroad passed FMGE in the last 7 years. Is it a waste of money and time?
Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Kota: Remember the news of Indian medical students stranded in Ukraine and Russia when the war between the two neighbouring countries began in 2022? It's not just these two countries, but many others, where Indian students go to pursue MBBS degrees every year.
Now, data from the last 7 years has brought to the fore a troubling reality. Of the 3.83 lakh students who went abroad to pursue MBBS degrees in these 7 years, and returned to sit in the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduates Examination) — conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to certify their fitness to be registered as a practitioner with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or any State Medical Council — only 83,000 (a mere 21.64 per cent) passed.
Low Fees, Easy Admission, But What Future?
Most such Indian students aspiring to become a doctor by going abroad are those who failed to crack India's notoriously difficult National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET, or can't afford to pay for the extremely high fees of private medical colleges where most of the seats under NEET are. Lured by the low fees and easy admission, thousands then go abroad to become doctors.
However, when they return after gaining an MBBS degree, they find it difficult to crack the FMGE. For most, their degree, hard work, money, and dreams are all wasted, as passing this exam is mandatory to practice medicine in India.
High NEET UG Cutoff And The Compulsion To Go Abroad
Education expert Parijat Mishra explains that the cutoff for the NEET UG exam in India is very high. Only top-ranking students are able to get admission to affordable government colleges. The remaining students either choose expensive private or deemed universities, or head abroad.
Mishra says it is estimated that about 15,000 students go abroad every year to pursue MBBS. Admission is easy there, and the fees are also considerably lower compared to private colleges in India. Students mainly go to countries like Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines, Germany, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Poland, Bangladesh, Nepal, Croatia, Serbia, and Turkey. Students also go to Romania, Poland, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, but there is less interest in some of these countries. Few students choose US or UK, as the cost of education in these countries is very high, and admission difficult.
Mishra said only top-ranked students get admission to affordable government colleges via the difficult NEET UG exam in India. The government and the National Medical Commission (NMC) strictly monitor MBBS education in the country. Only qualified expert teachers are allowed to teach, and there is a rigorous selection process for them. Clinical practice and educational standards in India are very strict, but the quality of education varies in many foreign countries, which affects students' preparation for the FMGE exam.
Exorbitant MBBS Fees In India
Education experts said the fees in private and deemed colleges in India range from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. In the last 3-4 years, 22-24 lakh students have appeared for the NEET UG exam annually. Of these, approximately 1.25 lakh students get admission to MBBS seats in the 40 per cent seats available in government colleges, where the annual fees are around Rs 1 lakh.
A further 10 per cent of overall seats are reserved in these government colleges under quotas for the management and NRIs. In Rajasthan, the fees for the NRI quota are Rs 1.25 crore, and for the management quota, Rs 50 lakh. The remaining 50 per cent seats are in private and deemed colleges.
Affordable MBBS Education Abroad
Abroad, in the countries mentioned earlier, those who failed to get admission under NEET or couldn't afford the cost, can complete their MBBS degrees for Rs 30-60 lakh. But sometimes, they choose colleges where the quality of education is not good. Four years later, this impacts their performance in the FMGE exam.
Experts advise that before taking admission, students should check the FMGE results of previous graduates from the college. They should talk to them and get an idea of the quality of education there. Studying at a high-quality college significantly increases the chances of passing the FMGE.
Impact Of The Russia-Ukraine War
Mishra said Indian students are known to seek admission in over 400 foreign colleges, including over 200 in Russia, where approximately 5,000 students were studying before the war started. In addition, about 20 medical colleges and universities in Ukraine and 45 in China were admitting Indian students.
The Russia-Ukraine war changed the situation. Mishra believes that the fees in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia, which are around Rs 30 lakh, have become attractive, as the cost of an MBBS degree in Nepal and Bangladesh is around Rs 60 lakh.
Challenges Of The FMGE Exam
The 300-mark FMGE exam is conducted twice a year by the National Board of Examinations, Delhi. It is mandatory for students returning with degrees from abroad to pass this before are they allowed to practice in India. Students who do, then pursue practice, or appear for the NEET PG exam in India.
Mishra says behind the allure of cheap MBBS degrees abroad lies the harsh reality of the FMGE exam. The dreams of students who spend lakhs of rupees and years of hard work are shattered by a single exam. His advice is clear: When choosing a college, consider not only the low fees or ease of admission, but also the FMGE pass rate and the quality of education.
Prioritise wisely, because the path to becoming a doctor in India is not easy, and a wrong decision can become a lifelong burden. Now is the time to think carefully before taking any steps, so that your dream doesn't remain unfulfilled.
