Want To Get MBBS Degree Abroad? You'll Have To Pass The FMGE When You Return. Know The Pitfalls

Kota: Remember the news of Indian medical students stranded in Ukraine and Russia when the war between the two neighbouring countries began in 2022? It's not just these two countries, but many others, where Indian students go to pursue MBBS degrees every year.

Now, data from the last 7 years has brought to the fore a troubling reality. Of the 3.83 lakh students who went abroad to pursue MBBS degrees in these 7 years, and returned to sit in the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduates Examination) — conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to certify their fitness to be registered as a practitioner with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or any State Medical Council — only 83,000 (a mere 21.64 per cent) passed.

Low Fees, Easy Admission, But What Future?

Most such Indian students aspiring to become a doctor by going abroad are those who failed to crack India's notoriously difficult National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET, or can't afford to pay for the extremely high fees of private medical colleges where most of the seats under NEET are. Lured by the low fees and easy admission, thousands then go abroad to become doctors.

However, when they return after gaining an MBBS degree, they find it difficult to crack the FMGE. For most, their degree, hard work, money, and dreams are all wasted, as passing this exam is mandatory to practice medicine in India.

High NEET UG Cutoff And The Compulsion To Go Abroad

Education expert Parijat Mishra explains that the cutoff for the NEET UG exam in India is very high. Only top-ranking students are able to get admission to affordable government colleges. The remaining students either choose expensive private or deemed universities, or head abroad.

Mishra says it is estimated that about 15,000 students go abroad every year to pursue MBBS. Admission is easy there, and the fees are also considerably lower compared to private colleges in India. Students mainly go to countries like Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines, Germany, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Poland, Bangladesh, Nepal, Croatia, Serbia, and Turkey. Students also go to Romania, Poland, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, but there is less interest in some of these countries. Few students choose US or UK, as the cost of education in these countries is very high, and admission difficult.

Mishra said only top-ranked students get admission to affordable government colleges via the difficult NEET UG exam in India. The government and the National Medical Commission (NMC) strictly monitor MBBS education in the country. Only qualified expert teachers are allowed to teach, and there is a rigorous selection process for them. Clinical practice and educational standards in India are very strict, but the quality of education varies in many foreign countries, which affects students' preparation for the FMGE exam.

Exorbitant MBBS Fees In India

Education experts said the fees in private and deemed colleges in India range from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. In the last 3-4 years, 22-24 lakh students have appeared for the NEET UG exam annually. Of these, approximately 1.25 lakh students get admission to MBBS seats in the 40 per cent seats available in government colleges, where the annual fees are around Rs 1 lakh.