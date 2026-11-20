ETV Bharat / bharat

Want Delimitation Issue To Be Resolved Through Dialogue But No Communication From Govt: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said it wants the issue of delimitation to be resolved through dialogue with all political parties, but the government has not been in touch with the opposition on the matter.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that, according to the information he has, the government has not even shared any concrete proposal on delimitation with any of the NDA allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said the Congress believes in the four-point formula on delimitation, under which the 543 Lok Sabha seats should remain, the state-wise distribution of seats should be maintained at the present level, one-third (182) of the existing seats should be reserved for women, and there should be a 25-year freeze on all the above-mentioned points.

Ramesh also claimed that all parties of the INDIA opposition bloc, including the NCP-SP and the DMK, are on the same page on the four aforesaid points. He said the DMK is also a party to a resolution that states that there should be no change in the number of Lok Sabha seats and that Tamil Nadu should not be put at a disadvantageous position due to delimitation.

Ramesh said the Congress is not against the delimitation exercise as such, but wants the matter to be resolved through dialogue and discussion with all political parties to ensure that no state is put at a disadvantageous position.

He said once the results of the Census are out early next year, Article 82 of the Constitution will come into force and delimitation would be held, which could be unfavourable to some southern states and thus is not feasible. However, it is important that the matter be resolved soon after deliberations with all stakeholders, he asserted.