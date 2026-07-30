ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Want To Be Proud of Govt Promises’: Sonam Wangchuk Takes Veiled Swipe At Centre But Praises Railways

In the video, Wangchuk termed the rail as his favourite and preferred mode of transport. He also praised the Vande Bharat Express service between Delhi and Srinagar, calling it a “pleasant journey”.

Taking to X Wangchuk shared a video with a short and cryptic message. “AM PROUD OF INDIAN RAILWAYS Want to be proud of Indian (govt) promises too…”

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday praised the Indian Railways for its infrastructure and management while sharing his experience of his return journey to Ladakh via Vande Bharat Express. However, in a veiled jibe, he urged the Centre to honour its commitments with students during the Jantar Mantar protest.

However, his appreciation for the Railways was followed by a reminder to the central government about student demands during the Jantar Mantar agitation which was held over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Welcoming the ongoing debate in Parliament over the paper leak, Wangchuk urged the government to fulfil the written assurances it had given to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student protesters.

“Do not file FIRs and honour the trust of the youth,” he said. This was the one of the main conditions attached to the withdrawal of the movement.

The 36-day student-led agitation, spearheaded by the CJP, ended on Saturday after the Centre accepted all key demands of the protesting students including the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the formation of an expert panel to recommend reforms to the National Testing Agency (NTA), withdrawal of cases against peaceful protesters and no punitive action against students who participated in the movement.

Wangchuk, who joined the protest on June 28 and observed a 26-day fast before being hospitalised, formally ended his fast after the government's announcement accepting the demands.