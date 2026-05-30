ETV Bharat / bharat

Want Tatas To Return To Singur, Send Signal Bengal Is Investor-Friendly: Samik Bhattacharya

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has batted for recasting the industrial legacy of Singur urging Tata Group to return to the Hooghly township for both as an economic necessity and a powerful signal that the state is again open for business.

In an interview with PTI, Bhattacharya said bringing the Tatas back to Singur would help erase what he called the "wrong message" sent to investors after the Nano project was forced out of the state nearly two decades ago.

"We want the Tatas to come back, and that too in Singur. We want to send a message to the entire country and the world that West Bengal is investor-friendly and is ready to welcome investments," Bhattacharya said.

The state BJP chief while referring to the controversy around the Tata Nano project's exit from Singur in 2008 following the anti-land acquisition movement spearheaded by former CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, said the dismantling of the Tata Motors plant had become a “defining image of Bengal's hostility towards industry”.

"The scene of Tata leaving Bengal and the infrastructure being dismantled sent a very wrong message -- that industries were unwelcome in Bengal. Subsequently, the cut-money culture, syndicate raj and institutionalised corruption worsened the situation. We want to correct that perception," he said.

Asked whether a Tata return to Singur would amount to a "prayaschitta" (atonement) for what he described as the mistakes of the previous regime, Bhattacharya said the departure of Tata Motors had inflicted lasting damage on the state's investment climate.

"We want Tatas to return to Singur or Bengal in any form, be it automobile or any other sector. They are one of the oldest and most respected and trusted groups of our country," he said.

Bhattacharya's remarks come at a time when the newly sworn in Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government is preparing a fresh land policy to mark a renewed industrialisation drive in the state.