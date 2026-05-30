Want Tatas To Return To Singur, Send Signal Bengal Is Investor-Friendly: Samik Bhattacharya
The West Bengal BJP chief said that the exit of the Tata Nano project had become a “defining image of Bengal's hostility towards industry”.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has batted for recasting the industrial legacy of Singur urging Tata Group to return to the Hooghly township for both as an economic necessity and a powerful signal that the state is again open for business.
In an interview with PTI, Bhattacharya said bringing the Tatas back to Singur would help erase what he called the "wrong message" sent to investors after the Nano project was forced out of the state nearly two decades ago.
"We want the Tatas to come back, and that too in Singur. We want to send a message to the entire country and the world that West Bengal is investor-friendly and is ready to welcome investments," Bhattacharya said.
“পশ্চিমবঙ্গে টাটা ফিরবেই”— Samik Bhattacharya (@SamikBJP) May 29, 2026
২০০৮ সালের ৩ অক্টোবর সিঙ্গুর থেকে বাংলা ছাড়তে বাধ্য হয়েছিল টাটা।
আক্ষেপ নিয়েই বাংলা ছেড়েছিলেন প্রয়াত শিল্পপতি রতন টাটা।
আজও বাংলার মানুষ সেই ক্ষত ভুলতে পারেননি।
কারণ শিল্প চলে গেলে শুধু একটি কোম্পানি যায় না, হারিয়ে যায় হাজার হাজার চাকরি, থমকে… pic.twitter.com/PsVLK0p2HZ
The state BJP chief while referring to the controversy around the Tata Nano project's exit from Singur in 2008 following the anti-land acquisition movement spearheaded by former CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, said the dismantling of the Tata Motors plant had become a “defining image of Bengal's hostility towards industry”.
"The scene of Tata leaving Bengal and the infrastructure being dismantled sent a very wrong message -- that industries were unwelcome in Bengal. Subsequently, the cut-money culture, syndicate raj and institutionalised corruption worsened the situation. We want to correct that perception," he said.
Asked whether a Tata return to Singur would amount to a "prayaschitta" (atonement) for what he described as the mistakes of the previous regime, Bhattacharya said the departure of Tata Motors had inflicted lasting damage on the state's investment climate.
"We want Tatas to return to Singur or Bengal in any form, be it automobile or any other sector. They are one of the oldest and most respected and trusted groups of our country," he said.
Bhattacharya's remarks come at a time when the newly sworn in Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government is preparing a fresh land policy to mark a renewed industrialisation drive in the state.
The BJP state president said that industrial revival in Bengal cannot take place without a fundamental overhaul of land acquisition policies.
"We did not have a comprehensive land policy. Mamata Banerjee had declared that the government would not acquire even an inch of land for industry, and companies would have to purchase land directly. Industries can't go door to door acquiring land under such an absurd and flawed policy," he said.
He said that the government is working on a new land policy, though he declined to divulge details before its formal rollout.
"What I can say is that without a comprehensive land policy, industrialisation will not happen. The government is working on it, and the results will become visible in the coming months," he added.
Meanwhile, TMC MP, Derek O'Brien while countering the BJP narrative said that Tata Consulting Service (TCS) employs over 54,000 IT professionals in Kolkata and is setting up another 20 acre campus in Bengal Silicon Valley Hub.
In a post on X, O'Brien said that Tata Hitachi already had presence in the state adding “due to increased confidence, it is now expanding into massive mining machinery manufacturing, in addition to their large scale construction machinery manufacturing.
TATA PRESENCE AND EXPANSIONS IN BENGAL IN LAST 15 YEARS— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 30, 2026
➡️ Tata Consulting Service (TCS) employs over 54,000 IT professionals in Kolkata and now setting up another 20 acre campus in Bengal Silicon Valley Hub.
➡️ TATA Hitachi already had presence. Due to increased confidence,…
O'Brien further said that Tata Metaliks already had presence while citing Rs 600 crore expansion in 2022 & merger with Tata Steel. He further cited seven hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Kolkata alone, including two under development besides the ones in Darjeeling, Durgapur, and Asansol.
According to O'Brien, Tata shifted the registered office of Tata Sponge Iron Ltd from Odisha to Bengal in 2019 while retail brand Tanishq established manufacturing in Jems & Jewelry park of WBIDC in Howrah. “Westside, Starbucks have been steadily deepening their presence across Bengal,” he said.
The exit of the high-profile Nano project in 2008 and the subsequent dismantling of the near-complete factory had sent shockwaves through corporate India, creating a perception of policy uncertainty and resistance to large-scale industrial projects in the state.
The BJP is seeking to recast the same site from a symbol of industry's exit into a showcase of its return.
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