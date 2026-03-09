ETV Bharat / bharat

Want A Medical Prescription To Be Issued Along With Alcohol Bottle: SC Rejects Frivolous PILs By Lawyer

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday expressed sharp displeasure over the "poor" drafting of five public interest litigations filed by a single lawyer, and dismissed them as frivolous.

One plea sought a scientific study on whether onions and garlic contain "tamasic" (negative) substances; however, another sought directions to regulate allegedly harmful content in alcohol and tobacco products. The CJI, apparently unconvinced with the plea's contents, asked whether the lawyer drafted all these petitions in the middle of the night.

During the brief hearing on five pleas, the CJI expressed discontent with lawyer Sachin Gupta's drafting of the pleas and asked him not to file frivolous petitions in the top court. "Aadhi raat ko yeh sab petition draft karte ho kya? (Do you draft all these petitions in the middle of the night?)," observed the bench led by CJI and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

One of the PILs sought directions to regulate allegedly harmful content in alcohol and tobacco products. "We go by the statutory presumption that they are statutorily obligated to print it on any liquor product that this is harmful to health…", observed the CJI. The lawyer argued that if it is harmful, why allow its sale?

The CJI orally observed that if the people continue to consume it despite a statutory written warning, then what is your problem? The lawyer insisted that these things are harmful. "So, you want a medical prescription to be issued along with a bottle that this is the harm this will cause?" observed the CJI.