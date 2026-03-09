Want A Medical Prescription To Be Issued Along With Alcohol Bottle: SC Rejects Frivolous PILs By Lawyer
The top court trashed five PILs filed by a single lawyer, asking if he drafted them in the middle of the night.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 9, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday expressed sharp displeasure over the "poor" drafting of five public interest litigations filed by a single lawyer, and dismissed them as frivolous.
One plea sought a scientific study on whether onions and garlic contain "tamasic" (negative) substances; however, another sought directions to regulate allegedly harmful content in alcohol and tobacco products. The CJI, apparently unconvinced with the plea's contents, asked whether the lawyer drafted all these petitions in the middle of the night.
During the brief hearing on five pleas, the CJI expressed discontent with lawyer Sachin Gupta's drafting of the pleas and asked him not to file frivolous petitions in the top court. "Aadhi raat ko yeh sab petition draft karte ho kya? (Do you draft all these petitions in the middle of the night?)," observed the bench led by CJI and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
One of the PILs sought directions to regulate allegedly harmful content in alcohol and tobacco products. "We go by the statutory presumption that they are statutorily obligated to print it on any liquor product that this is harmful to health…", observed the CJI. The lawyer argued that if it is harmful, why allow its sale?
The CJI orally observed that if the people continue to consume it despite a statutory written warning, then what is your problem? The lawyer insisted that these things are harmful. "So, you want a medical prescription to be issued along with a bottle that this is the harm this will cause?" observed the CJI.
Another plea sought directions to constitute a committee to research what constitutes "tamasic" or negative content in onion and garlic. The petition referred to the dietary practices of the Jain community, which traditionally avoids onion, garlic and root vegetables, considering them "tamasic" food.
"Why do you want to hurt the sentiments of the Jain community?" the CJI asked Gupta, who appeared in person.
The petitioner replied, saying it is a common issue and claimed that a divorce allegedly took place in Gujarat over the use of onions in food. The CJI said the drafting of these petitions was extremely poor, vague, and raised no substantial question of law.
Expressing strong displeasure, the CJI said, "Next time you come up with this kind of frivolous petition, you will see what we will do."
Another plea sought guidelines on the declaration of classical languages. The apex court said the prayers in the petitions were vague and lacked a proper legal foundation. The CJI said he would have imposed exemplary costs on the petitioner had he not been a lawyer.
Also Read