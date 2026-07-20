ETV Bharat / bharat

Wangchuk Stable, Being Given Required Medical Intervention: Safdarjung Hospital

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike on Day 20 at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Friday, July 17, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk was stable on Sunday but needed round-the-clock medical care and close monitoring due to the physiological stress and systemic effects of his prolonged hunger strike, Safdarjung Hospital authorities said.

A health bulletin issued by VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk's vital parameters were stable and his blood parameters had shown marginal improvement. A multidisciplinary team of experts from Safdarjung Hospital and Delhi AIIMS is supervising his treatment, it said.

"Sonam Wangchuk is receiving the required medical care at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable. While his blood parameters have shown minor improvement, it requires close monitoring.

"The treating teams of doctors from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, are of the considered opinion that sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring remain essential to promptly detect and manage any potential complications.

"Accordingly, all necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical condition is being closely monitored," a health bulletin issued by Safdarjung Hospital at 7 pm said. Despite days of fasting, Wangchuk remains alert, Dr Charu Bamba, Medical Superintendent, VMMC and Safdarjung Superspeciality Hospital, told reporters in the morning.